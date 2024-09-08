Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Promises to Trade For ‘Young Hooper’ Who Adorably Promises to Reach the League

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer reacts during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has built a reputation as one of the most beloved owners in the NBA. Recently, he furthered his reputation after a wholesome interaction with a young fan.

Landon Bell, a youngster with dreams of becoming an NBA player, met Ballmer during the Summer League in Las Vegas. He has gone viral for his resiliency in gaining the attention of current and former NBA stars. He made sure the Clippers owner wouldn’t forget his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landon Bell (@landonbell13)

Landon walked up to the former Microsoft CEO and said, “I’ll see you in the league. Just draft me.” Ballmer responded, “Keep growing, alright, man?” He then told the billionaire to trade for him if another team drafted him and the 68-year-old seemingly responded with an affirmative.

The youngster’s skills at an early age speak for itself. He has countless videos highlighting his extensive workouts. He’s done a stellar job in networking and building a fanbase that will further help him chase his dreams in the years to come.

This interaction between Landon and Ballmer is also a great testament to the impact the owner has left since purchasing the Clippers.

The Clippers were in a dark position following the racism scandal involving former owner Donald Sterling. Ballmer was a breath of fresh air and has been a key figure in helping the Clippers craft their own identity away from their crosstown rival the Lakers.

They decided to vacate the Crypto.com Arena and have a new home all to themselves. Ballmer sanctioned the construction of the Intuit Dome, a state-of-the-art facility that will host the franchise’s home games starting this upcoming season.

Ballmer has made all the right calls since buying the Clippers and has endeared himself to the franchise’s fans. His love and passion for the team is apparent even to youngsters like Landon.

Him encouraging the young hooper to continue chasing his dream was another example of why he’s revered among basketball fans.