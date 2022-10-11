Clippers Star Paul George Earns $1 a Day More Than $176 million men Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard

Paul George might not have been a contender for NBA’s top-75 players of all-time, but he makes more money than two stars in it

Everyone among Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, and Paul George are the future First Ballot Hall of Famers, with the Clippers’ duo being two of the best two-way players of the 2010s.

On his heyday, George is an unstoppable player with a gigantic arsenal on the offense, alongside being a menace on the defense.

With a career scoring average of 21.3 points per game, and well over 25 PPG in the last 6 seasons, the man also has 4x All-Defensive Team selections and was the steals leader in 2019.

Also read: “No One Asks About My Mom Because of My Father”: Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Trinity, Once Reve

He has everything and even more than what a team needs in its second star, but is he worth more than the likes of The Claw and Dame Dolla? His salary at least says so.

Kawhi Leonard earns a dollar less than his #2, Paul George

Although he is statically better than Kawhi and has a few more All-Star and All-NBA appearances, PG can never be the better player over the former Spurs man, who when fully fit, is the best player on a basketball court irrespective of the opponents.

Even the 7x All-Star has recently admitted himself about being the second fiddle behind Leonard and not the 1B as “people see it.”

That’s just about the right assessment and has always been seen that way by the fans since he and Kawhi teamed up in 2019. But the deal the former OKC forward negotiated at the time makes him a better played player than his teammate by a dollar.

Thanks to NBA Reddit for pulling our attention to it.

PG is currently the better paid player than Damian Lillard

Both Kawhi and Dame might be in NBA’s two of 75 greatest players of all-time, and will be earning more than $176 million in the four years. But they would still make a dollar less than the former Pacers superstar.

Lillard’s greatness has been heavily questioned since his inclusion in that legendary list last year. But we all know how he has hurt Paul George time and time again first when he was with the Thunder and then with the Clippers.

Currently and maybe for the past 6-7 years there’s nobody more clutch than Dame in any situation and with George going back and forth to his ‘Pandemic P’ and ‘Playoffs P’ selves, there’s no doubt Lillard is a better player than George in most situations.

Also read: “I shot all day, all day”: When Kobe Bryant adopted the ‘Michael Jordan mentality’ after letting his team down

If a draft is held today, no team is going to pick him over Lillard or Kawhi. But, as far as him making as much money as the two stars goes, it is not as unfair as it sounds.