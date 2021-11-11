“Clippers wanted to win the championship and didn’t think it would happen with me there”: When Blake Griffin spoke about his infamous departure from LAC

Back in January 2018, LA Clippers’ star Blake Griffin was traded to Detroit Pistons in the middle of the season and Blake found about the trade on Twitter

In the summer of 2017, the Los Angeles Clippers organized a “fake” jersey retirement of Blake Griffin at the arena to woo him to re-sign with the team in his free agency. The organization told him that he will be a clipper for life.

And Blake did re-sign with them for $171 million. Cut to January, the Clippers traded Griffin to Detroit Pistons in the middle of the season. The most shocking part was Blake Griffin finding it out by Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweet.

At that moment, Clippers had to face strong criticism from the media. ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith called it “classless” on the part of Clippers regarding how they handled the situation.

Recently Brake Griffin shared his experience about that whole incident in an interview with Graham Bensinger.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant was just like ‘Bring your a** to Brooklyn’”: Blake Griffin dispels myths that the Nets superstar pulled out all stops in recruiting him

“We kinda wish they went about it in a different way”: Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin felt that Clippers could have done things differently. He said ” I understand for sure from a business point of view. You know a team wants to go a certain way. They had a plan.”

He added “They wanted to win a championship quickly and they didn’t think that’s gonna happen with me there. I get that. We kinda wish they went about it in a different way ”

After playing 8 years for the Clippers and becoming 5 times All-Star there, he joined Andre Drummond in Pistons. Blake Griffin had some rough years in Detroit Pistons. But He finally got a legit shot at the championship after the Clippers’ Lob City years.

Also Read: Gordon Hayward maintains that Utah were competing to beat the Lakers in the Black Mamba’s final bow

After joining Brooklyn Nets, Blake seems rejuvenated. He’s back with his power jams like Clippers days.