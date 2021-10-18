Basketball

“Kevin Durant was just like ‘Bring your a** to Brooklyn'”: Blake Griffin dispels myths that the Nets superstar pulled out all stops in recruiting him

"Kevin Durant was just like 'Bring your a** to Brooklyn'": Blake Griffin dispels myths that the Nets superstar pulled out all stops in recruiting him
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Giannis is basically Avatar in this commercial": NBA fans react to Greek superstar and 2021 Finals MVP's new Protergia ad campaign
Next Article
"I saw Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell play, they have no idea": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses his thoughts on the tired NBA GOAT debates on 'Off the Dribble Podcast' by Byron Scott
NBA Latest Post
"I saw Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell play, they have no idea": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses his thoughts on the tired NBA GOAT debates on 'Off the Dribble Podcast' by Byron Scott
“I saw Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell play, they have no idea”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses his thoughts on the tired NBA GOAT debates on ‘Off the Dribble Podcast’ by Byron Scott

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes that because you haven’t watched Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell play, you…