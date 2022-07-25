Tom Brady could follow the LeBron James, Michael Jordan route to turn his $250 million net worth to $1 billion

At age 44, Tom Brady’s playing career is about to come to a conclusion. However, Tom Brady and his business ventures and other earnings might take him past the $1 billion mark.

Tom Brady announced his retirement for the first time in the offseason before the 2022 season. This announcement was quickly rescinded as he decided he couldn’t call it quits just yet. Now, he is back on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is obvious his playing career days are numbered.

Entering the billionaire club as an athlete is insanely hard as money from just playing the sport is never near the billion dollar amount. It takes many sponsorships, business investments, and passive income outlets to generate a billion dollars. As of right now, this club is consisting of only Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and LeBron James.

Brady has a very good attempt at entering this club though. Although few might wonder how, since Brady was notorious for taking pay cuts throughout his career to help keep players on the team, Brady makes up for it with his off the field income.

Tom Brady has numerous sponsorships, companies, and ideas that could propel him to the $1 billion line like LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Earlier this year, LeBron James joined Michael Jordan as the only billionaire NBA legends. If Brady continues to work on his off-the-field ventures, he could become the NFL’s first billionaire. Brady currently has a net worth of $250 million.

When Brady retires, he will be trading in his discounted salary in return for time to work on his personal brands as well as movies and documentaries. These films have been something Brady has always liked to do.

First, the TB12 brand and BRADY brand are two establishments that will result in a lot of income. TB12 is Brady’s health brand that draws fans in by detailing how he keeps himself in shape during the season.

Additionally, Brady’s NFT company, Autograph, has recently taken off with $170 million in funding with the capability to net Brady even more. Brady has such a high popularity with the fans and people worldwide that he can draw them into anything with his name on it.

Brady has already created his own film production company, 199 Productions, and will definitely continue to expand that. He has already tested out the entertainment business by releasing a documentary about himself, “The Man in the Arena,” on ESPN. It was a major success.

With all this going for Brady, it is quite usual for retired athletes to start making more of an appearance on advertisements. These companies pay well for advertising their company and being their spokesperson.

Brady has many paths to take once he retires, with many of them resulting in billionaire status. The path that I would like Brady to take? That would be to become a part time sports analysts for occasional prime time games and entertain the nation.

