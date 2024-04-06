Close to Winning 3rd MVP, Nikola Jokic’s Hip Issues Render Status vs Hawks Unknown

After clinching back-to-back wins to end the five-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets had the perfect opportunity to take the #1 spot in the West with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately for them, the defending champs suffered a 100-102 defeat and failed to rise up in the standings. However, with the Minnesota Timberwolves sustaining a blowout loss against the Phoenix Suns, the Colorado side has yet another opportunity to dethrone Anthony Edwards and co. from the top-most position in the Western Conference. For the same to be possible, the availability of Nikola Jokic will be of the utmost importance.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets have added numerous players to their injury report ahead of their clash against the Atlanta Hawks. Apart from Vlatko Cancar being “out”, Jamal Murray has been listed as “questionable”. Additionally, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic have also been added to the report as “probable”.

Advertisement

Jokic has been dealing with hip inflammation for the past few games. However, despite being a constant addition to the team’s injury report, the Joker has yet to miss a single game since the All-Star Break. In fact, over the past four games, with Murray sidelined, the Serbian has increased his productivity, averaging 34 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game, per ESPN.

With the encounter against Dejounte Murray and Co. being important to determine their seeding in the postseason, fans can expect Nikola Jokic to suit up and lead the Nuggets to a dominant victory.

Nikola Jokic is on the verge of winning his 3rd MVP

For the majority of the season, Nikola Jokic was constantly being ranked #2 on the MVP ladders, trailing Joel Embiid. However, Embiid tragically injured his left knee in late January and has missed almost 30 games due to the same. Considering that the Philadelphia 76ers leader will not meet the 65 games played quote, JoJo won’t be eligible for the Michael Jordan Trophy.

With Embiid being out of the MVP race, Nikola Jokic has taken over the conversation. Since January end, Jokic has been rated as No.1 on the MVP Ladders and has constantly improved his stats.

Apart from averaging a staggering 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9 assists per game, the 29-year-old will also most likely help the Colorado side finish the regular season with the best record in the West. Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see Jokic dominate in ESPN’s final MVP Straw Pool.

Advertisement

Once Jokic inevitably wins the Michael Jordan trophy, it’ll be his third MVP in the past four years, joining only an elite group of merely 8 other legends to do so.

Additionally, a third MVP complimented by another title and Finals MVP award will boost Jokic’s case for a spot in the top 15 players of all-time conversation.