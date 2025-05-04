Shaquille O’Neal Explains Picking the Nuggets to Beat Thunder, Citing a Surprising Factor Beyond Nikola Jokić

The Denver Nuggets took care of business against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 to secure their spot in the second round. In a matchup between the two top candidates for the MVP award, their next opponent will be the NBA’s best, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although the Thunder have been consistently greater than the Nuggets, Shaquille O’Neal believes Denver will pull off the upset. However, his reasoning is beyond the greatness of Nikola Jokić.

Denver showcased their greatness in their 120-101 Game 7 blowout victory over Los Angeles. Unfortunately, they won’t have much time to rest before Game 1 just two days after beating LA, on Monday, May 5th. On the other hand, the Thunder haven’t played a game since April 26. They are as fresh as they can be.

Of course, rest will play a key role, but won’t be the deciding factor. Both teams are led by MVP caliber players, some of the best in the league at this point in time. The main difference is, Nikola Jokić has been through the grueling grind of the playoffs, while Shai has only been through a few playoff runs.

One thing is for sure, the battle between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokić will be must-watch TV, according to Kenny Smith.

Smith, along with the rest of the Inside The NBA crew, spoke on their early predictions for the second-round series between the Nuggets and Thunder. O’Neal is leaning toward the Nuggets for two reasons. One being his belief in Jokić, and the other in Russell Westbrook.

“I’m leaning towards Denver,” O’Neal said. “I’d like to see Russ get a championship.”

Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the Thunder and became the face of the franchise. To this day, he remains arguably the most beloved player to play in Oklahoma City. Regardless, Westbrook will have to put his love for his former team aside and focus on the task at hand.

Unlike O’Neal, Barkley’s faith is in the Thunder to prevail. His reasoning isn’t solely due to how great OKC is. But the skill level of the rest of the competition.

“I have not seen anything in the Western Conference that makes me think anybody is going to beat OKC,” Barkley said.

OKC has all the boxes covered. They outclassed the Grizzlies and will now look to impose their will on the Nuggets. The two teams went 2-2 in their four regular-season matchups. They may be more evenly matched than people give them credit for.

Game 1 of their series will be on Monday, May 5 at 9:30 PM ET.