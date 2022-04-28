‘Clowns banter about Steph Curry not showing up in big games!’: Draymond Green claps back at critics questioning Warriors star in clutch moments

Stephen Curry and the Warriors defeated reigning MVP Nikola Jokic led Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs yesterday.

The Warriors were certainly the favorites coming into the series. But there were still concerns surrounding Stephen Curry. The 2-time MVP suffered who missed the last 12 games of the season due to a sprained left foot just made his return in time for the first round of the playoffs.

Curry certainly put all of those doubts with a blistering 34-point performance in game 2 against the Nuggets. Although the Warriors did take a 3-0 lead, game 4 saw the Nuggets pose a threat of a potential comeback with a win.

For game 5 though, it was Curry who was ready to lead his team to the second round. Scoring a game high 30 points including 5 three pointers, ‘Chef Curry’ brought his A-Game against the Nuggets closing out the series with a 102-98 win.

Draymond Green slams haters questioning Stephen Curry in big games

While Curry had an incredible performance in the close out game against Nuggets, lately the narrative of him underperforming in the big games has been pretty rampant, especially in social media.

Teammate Draymond Green certainly had a word or two about the same. In a recent episode of his how, Green slammed Curry’s doubters, claiming they were nothing less than clowns.

“I’ve been seeing the banter of clowns talking about, ‘oh Stephen Curry doesn’t show up in big games and blah blah blah blah blah’ like shut up, that don’t even make sense.”

Although many pundits still criticize Curry for his performances in some of Dubs’ recent playoff series losses, Stephen Curry more often than not puts on a show in the big games. He certainly showcased the same against the Nuggets as well yesterday.

The performance Curry and Co. had against the Nuggets has made them one of the favorites for the title now. While players like Jordan Poole will be essential, it will the core Warriors’ big three of Green, Klay and Curry who will have to lead the Dubs to their fourth title in the last decade. Can Curry lead the Warriors’ to yet another title?

