“That’s why he’s Stephen Curry and you’re Gilbert Arenas”: NBA Twitter shows Agent 0 his place as he suggests he would never come off the bench

Gilbert Arenas has a suggestion for Stephen Curry and it will not sit well with anybody other than Gilbert Arenas.

Self-centeredness is common in successful people, but there’s a thin line between that and being obsessively egotistical. Gilbert Arenas, along with being one of the most interesting voices among the retired players and analysts, is an egomaniac.

The man who came in as a 31st overall pick in the 2001 draft class, certainly had the potential to become the league’s superstar. But his career was short-lived because of his ego and failure in being adaptive with time.

The 3x All Star averaged well over 25, 29, and 28 points in mid 2000s when the league was full of excellent defenders, ended up out of the league within 5 years because of his attitude and a locker room incident.

What he recently said about Stephen Curry coming out of the bench for the Warriors will make the picture clearer that why he had a shorter and much underachieving career than he should’ve had.

Gilbert Arenas had something to say to Stephen Curry, NBA Twitter responds

As the first round of Playoffs started, Curry started off the bench in the first 4 games because he hadn’t played his team’s last 12 games entering the Playoffs.

And although he still managed to be the top scorer for the Warriors in the 5-game series, Arenas believes the 2x MVP shouldn’t have accepted coming off the bench because he himself would not have done that at any cost.

That exactly is the reason “Agent 0” ended his career the way he did. And NBA Twitter let him know.

@Agentzeroshow your ego is the reason you never won a chip — Jake bostrom (@j_bostrom98) April 27, 2022

