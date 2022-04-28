Basketball

“That’s why he’s Stephen Curry and you’re Gilbert Arenas”: NBA Twitter shows Agent 0 his place as he suggests he would never come off the bench

"That's why he's Stephen Curry and you're Gilbert Arenas": NBA Twitter shows Agent 0 his place as he suggests he would never come off the bench
Akash Murty

Previous Article
DC new jersey 2022 vs KKR: Delhi Capitals players jersey number
Next Article
"Mercedes may have got things wrong this year" - Lewis Hamilton admits his pre-season statements might have been wrong
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
“James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake”: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors went back and forth in a hard-fought series and…