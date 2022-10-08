Coach K Played Mind Games to Entice Kobe Bryant Against Manu Ginobili

Kobe Bryant was unlike anyone else. He had the adoration and respect of Hall of Famers. So how do you push this man to the next level?

Kobe Bryant, the name itself should take you back to a time when he was hitting fadeaway jumpers in the dying seconds of the game. Clutch. Winner. Mamba.

The man was tenacious, to say the least. A man whose name has become synonymous with mental toughness, Kobe is the inspiration behind Netflix’s latest documentary, The Redeem Team.

While the whole movie features stars like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony, and yet the spotlight is firmly on Kobe Bryant. Team USA had faltered hard in the Olympics before and this time, Bryant wanted to make sure they won gold.

So, the challenges were laid out in the form of Argentina and Spain. The latter was easier to tackle. The former had their number. Argentina won the gold medal in Athens.

Kobe Bryant was mad after finding out that the media was saying Manu Ginóbili was the best 2 guard in the world 😭🔥 #TheRedeemTeam Carmelo:”when Kobe seen that quote he went from Kobe Bryant to black mamba” Kobe:”Listen, i got Ginóbili! This sh*t ends tonight” pic.twitter.com/2dRkLZxPRC — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 8, 2022

Kobe Bryant, the definition of toughness and how Coach K used that to fuel him

When Team USA was about to face Argentina, Coach Mike Krzyzewski, or Coach K as they fondly called him, knew exactly how to spur the team.

At the time, Manu Ginobili was among the best 2 guards in the NBA. And in an era where 2 guards like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade were carrying the torch in the NBA, Manu came in from the Euroleague and wreaked havoc.

Nobody was pleased about the fact that he was good and the fact that he was in prime form. Coach K put cutouts of the Media’s opinions on everyone’s seats before watching the tape. To rile up Kobe Bryant, he put one that said Manu was the best 2 guard in the world.

In Carmelo Anthony’s words “When Kobe (had) seen that quote he went from Kobe Bryant to black mamba“. The rest is history.

“The Redeem Team” on Netflix showcases the tenacity of the Lakers legend

As the game went on, team USA looked different. Everyone was fired, particularly Bryant, who took on the job of guarding Ginobili. And he was so effective, that Ginobili left the game hurt.

It was smooth sailing after that. Bryant led Team USA to a gold medal. And cemented himself as arguably the greatest leader on any Team USA squad. He led by example and in a country where his popularity was well beyond any stretch of the imagination, he delivered.