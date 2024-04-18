Coby White’s 42-Point Performance Earns Hilarious ‘Bag’ Comparison From Kendrick Perkins

The Chicago Bulls stood their ground as they hosted the Atlanta Hawks for their Play-in matchup as the 9th and 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls got a huge boost from their point guard Coby White who put the team on his back and guided them to the victory. After the game, White’s heroics got an amusing ‘bag’ comparison from Kendrick Perkins, who recently took a stand at the very term.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 131-116. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic both poured in for 20+ point performances but it was Coby White that shined the brightest with his 42-point performance.

White came through for the Bulls whenever they needed a big bucket and made sure to push the final score out of their reach. Apart from his 42-point game, Coby White also had 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals for the game.

The 6’5 point guard went 9-10 from the free-throw line and shot a respectable percentage from the field as well as from beyond the arc, per Statmuse. White finished the game shooting 71.% from the field and 42.9% from long-range.

Impressed by White’s heroics, Kendrick Perkins went to X(formerly Twitter) to praise the North Carolina product.

“I know we not supposed to use the word “bag” but Coby white in his bag like he got fries at the bottom right now! God Bless America.”

Perkins’ statement not only highlighted that White was in the zone tonight but also that he may have been at the top of his game with his ‘got fries at the bottom’ reference, meaning he was quite deep in his bag. And it wasn’t just Perkins who was impressed by White’s performance as Skip Bayless also went on to X to praise the fifth-year Bulls guard.

“What a deserved breakout game after a career year this was for Coby White. Great guy, very good player now rising above the radar.”

Bayless not only praised White but also predicted that he is now rising above the radar, meaning he will only go on to have bigger games from here on out.

Now that the Chicago Bulls have defeated the Atlanta Hawks, the team will go on to face the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls and the Heat met last year in the Play-in as well but were unable to come out on top.

A play-in rematch between both teams will be an exciting event to watch and given their play-in elimination at the hands of the Heat last year, the Bulls surely will have redemption on their minds going forward.