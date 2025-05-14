“Catches You Off Guard”: Stephen A. Smith Defends Nikola Jokic for “Looking Human,” Disagrees With ESPN Analyst’s LeBron James Take

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder regained control of their semifinal series with a critical 112-105 Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Although OKC deserves plenty of praise, Denver’s fourth quarter collapse is a big talking point in the outcome of the game. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic put forth yet another tremendous performance.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins took to social media to share a bold take regarding Jokic in comparison to LeBron James. Stephen A. Smith defends the Serbian superstar for his moments of weakness.

Denver wouldn’t have had a fighting chance if it weren’t for Jokic. The Thunder didn’t have a single answer for slowing him down. In Game 4, Isaiah Hartenstein rose to the occasion, holding Jokic to 2-9 shooting when he defended him. That was far from the case in Game 5.

Jokic looked absolutely sensational with 44 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 68% from the field. Jamal Murray helped him out with 28 points, but the rest of the team failed to provide any offensive assistance.

Shouldering the heavy offensive burden took a toll on Jokic, and he appeared tired throughout the game. Perkins noticed and leveraged X to highlight the Nuggets superstar’s need for support from his teammates.

“Bron[LeBron James] gets tired at 40 years old and people question his greatness,” Perkins said. “But Jokic gets tired and it’s he needs more help. We gotta stop moving the goal post.”

Stephen A. Smith had some strong opinions regarding Perkins’ comments. He addressed the 2008 NBA champion’s stance on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. He believes Jokic deserves a pass for the moments he doesn’t look invincible.

“You look at a guy like Jokic and dare I say, looking human, it catches you off guard,” Smith said. “Using LeBron James as the litmus test to make such an assertion, I disagree with him on that point.”

Smith believes Jokic has the right to express his fatigue. His teammates need to do better at alleviating the responsibilities that Jokic carries. A lot of the blame should fall on Denver’s supporting cast.

Brian Windhorst shared Smith’s sentiment regarding the lack of production from Jokic’s teammates. The seven-time All-Star’s fatigue didn’t cost the Nuggets the game, but his teammates’ disappearance in the fourth quarter did.

“The Nuggets lost last night because his teammates went a collective 1-15 in the fourth quarter,” Windhorst said.

It’s nearly impossible to win an NBA playoff game with that level of contributions, especially against a team as good as the Thunder. Denver has their work cut out for them if they have any hope of winning this series. Game 6 could have an ugly outcome for this current core.