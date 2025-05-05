Celtics Legend Lists the Last Milestone Steph Curry Needs to Join LeBron James and Michael Jordan

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the second quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry cemented himself on many pundits’ top-10 players of all-time lists after leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in eight years in 2022. Now, with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green playing some of their best basketball as well, another title for the Dubs appears to be a real possibility. Kendrick Perkins believes that would be enough to elevate Steph even higher in the league’s all-time rankings.

Perkins lauded the Warriors for grinding out a tough Game 7 victory on the road over the Houston Rockets, pointing out the elite defense that put them in a position to win. Green and Butler are renowned for their defensive tenacity, but Perk believes the defensive story of the game was Steph, who added two steals and two blocks in the series finale.

The two-time MVP is clearly on a mission for championship No. 5, and at 37 years old, this may be the best shot Steph has at another title in his career. If he’s able to accomplish this goal after what was an up-and-down regular season in Golden State, Perkins believes Steph will be discussed next to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“So when I think about Steph Curry as an overall basketball player and what I looked at last night in this Game 7, I said to myself, ‘Steph Curry is really one championship and one Finals MVP from entering the GOAT conversation,” the former big man said adamantly. “That game was all about Steph to me. One of the best all-around games I’ve ever seen him play.”

The four-time champion has continued to garner praise, thanks to his continued dominance in the twilight of his career. Shaquille O’Neal also believes Steph belongs in the GOAT conversation not only for his accomplishments but also for changing the game as we know it.

Shaq demanded that Stephen Curry be discussed in the GOAT debate

Shaquille O’Neal knows he’s not part of the exclusive GOAT debate despite being one of the NBA’s greatest centers. He’s made it known he’s jealous of that fact, but it hasn’t stopped him from insisting that another legend be introduced to the discussion.

“And when you start talking about the GOAT, I just want all the names mentioned,” Shaq said. “And you gotta start adding Steph Curry in there now. That’s all … Listen, I am jealous, and I’m sure Dwight [Howard] feels the same way. I’m jealous that my name is not in that greatest of all time. It is what it is, doesn’t matter.”

Shaq didn’t consider longevity a factor in being crowned basketball’s GOAT, but Curry’s longevity has only been matched or exceeded by a small handful of players. Arguably the best point guard in the league for a decade, Steph has steadily continued to get his flowers as he continues to win without the help of Kevin Durant.