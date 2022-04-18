“Come talk to me when you’ve got 6 of em!”: That time Michael Jordan trash talked to Tom Brady and the NFL goat responded accordingly

Michael Jordan was one of the nastiest players on the court and off it too! We take a look at when he trash-talked, Tom Brady while golfing.

Jordan’s habit of challenging players for bets is nothing new. He was always outspoken about his competitiveness and drive to win. Whether it was a simple challenge or putting up 40 in a game, Jordan was always ready to put it all on the line.

But what happens when a goat challenges another goat? Or in this case, when an older one challenges a younger one.

Throwing it back to 2015, we take a look at when MJ trash-talked Tom Brady. The latter is unanimously considered the greatest NFL player of all time.

But there was a time when Tom Brady was yet to capture his record 7th NFL title. In 2015, MJ and Brady were on vacation and a friendly game of golf was on the cards.

Michael Jordan to Tom Brady in 2015: “Come talk to me when you’ve got 6 of ’em.”

Jordan and Tom were playing a game of golf during their vacation in the Bahamas, during their game, Jordan supposedly told Brady to “come to talk to me when you’ve got 6 of ’em”.

While Tom may have been behind during that time as he had only racked up 4 rings, today, he has 7 to his name.

He arguably has the greatest ever NFL career. He has more rings than any other franchise and in some ways is greater than MJ himself.

It might just be time for Tom to settle the score and ring up Jordan if he’s willing to talk now.

