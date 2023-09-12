Comparing $3.73 Billion Franchise to $2.3 Trillion Business, Steve Ballmer Lists Expectations From Paul Geroge, Kawhi Leonard, and Co.: “People Discount the Clippers!”

Steve Ballmer was recently a guest on a podcast called Podcast P with Paul George. While on the podcast, Ballmer was asked about his expectations for the team this season. Ballmer answered the question by drawing a comparison between his time running Microsoft and that of running The Clippers. The Clippers owner told the c0-host he was used to being the underdog, and that the team had a chip on their shoulders this season.

Having been the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014, Ballmer has amassed a huge amount of wealth over the years. In 2012, the billionaire decided to buy the Clippers for around 2 billion dollars. Ballmer believes that there are similarities between running a $2.3 trillion company and running a $3.73 Billion sports franchise. According to the tech savant, both Microsoft and The Clippers were being looked down upon and undervalued during his tenure.

Ballmer draws a comparison between running Microsoft and The Clippers

Steve Ballmer was recently a guest on the Podcast with Paul George. The show wrapped up with questions relating to Steve’s expectations from the Clippers this season. Talking about the same, Ballmer drew comparisons to his time with Microsoft, saying, “Don’t think about this anymore, but with Microsoft we are always the Underdog. We had to come from behind in so many battles you know. Windows was not the favorite when it came out, neither was Xbox”.

Continuing his analysis of his expectations, Ballmer added, “I think there’s a similar character in the Clippers you know people don’t give us our due. Frankly, because we’ve been hurt, we haven’t shown better than that. I think at this stage people discount us [the Clippers]. I think probably we have a little chip on our shoulders right now“.

The last few seasons have been rough on the duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The duo only played 38 games together, last season, and with both the stars out with injuries the last two seasons, the pressure has been mounting on the two superstars to show up during the playoffs. The only expectation from the duo is a Championship.

Stephen A. doesn’t believe Kawhi Leonard can stay healthy

Stephen A. Smith might have a different view on the Clipper’s future. The First Take host had choice words for Kawhi and The Clippers. Talking on the subject, Stephen A. said ” I dismiss the Clippers because I just don’t believe Kawhi Leonard will ever be healthy! I just don’t believe it”.

Though the comments from Stephen A. might be a little exaggerated, they also hold some truth to it. Kawhi has missed over 628 games throughout his career due to injuries. Coupled with the load management schedule followed by Kawhi, availability has become the greatest concern when it comes to Kawhi’s and The Clipper’s future.