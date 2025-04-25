“He’s Not Supposed to Care”: Nikola Jokic Keeps It Real When Asked if Kawhi Leonard Gets Enough Appreciation

The series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets has been the most competitive and exciting matchup so far in the NBA playoffs. After two wire-to-wire battles in Games 1 and 2, the Clippers blew out the Nuggets by a whopping 34 points last night. While it’s no surprise for the Nuggets, as no team has succeeded in the playoffs after firing their coach mid-season since the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, it has been shocking to see Kawhi Leonard reach his playoff standard again despite the massive number of injuries he’s faced.

The 2-1 lead that the Clippers now claim is due in no small part to Leonard. With averages of 27.3 points and 6.7 rebounds on ridiculous efficiency—seriously, the man has a true shooting percentage of 72.3—Kawhi has been arguably the best player in the entirety of the playoffs so far.

Leonard even has opponents taking time to acknowledge and praise him. After being asked whether Kawhi gets enough appreciation for constantly coming back from major injury after major injury, Nikola Jokić said that shouldn’t matter.

“He’s not supposed to care what other people think…” said the former MVP. “Outside things should not affect him. It wouldn’t affect me if I’m in his situation. If I’m in his skin, I would definitely not give a damn what they think of me.”

It’s interesting to hear Jokić talk about a player in this way. Despite never facing a major injury himself, Jokić probably heard, “Do you think he gets the recognition he deserves?” and faced a question usually about himself foisted onto someone else. In that moment, you can see him have a bit of empathy with Leonard.

The two all-time greats are more similar than they are different. Between dry personalities and excellent play, both have missed out on some real recognition because they do not spend too much time in the public eye. One fan called them both “non-chalant kings.”

While many fans thought it was an obnoxious ask, one fan even calling the question a “dog turd question,” it brings out the humanity of the players we so often forget. Even in the face of the competition level of the playoffs, there is still space for empathy.