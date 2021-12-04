“Chris Paul is the most clutch player in the 4th quarter”: Kendrick Perkins makes his case for the Suns’ vet winning the MVP, comparing his season to that of Steve Nash’s 2005 campaign

Analyst Kendrick Perkins makes his case for Chris Paul being the top 5 MVP contender, comparing the Suns’ guard’s season to that of Steve Nash’s 2005 campaign.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Before Monty Williams’ boys fell to the Golden State Warriors 118-96 on Friday night, they were on an incredible 18-game winning streak. A huge reason for their success definitely has to be credited to their veteran guard Chris Paul.

CP3 has been the primary playmaker for Phoenix during their impressive run. Averaging 14.9 points, 10.1 assists during the Suns franchise-best 18-game winning streak, Paul was outright sensational.

Also Read: NBA Twitter blows up as Juan Toscano-Anderson puts JaVale McGee on a poster during Warriors vs Suns

Being 1st in the league in assists, being top 5 in steals, and leading the Suns to the 2nd best 19-4 record, in the recent NBA Kia MVP Ladder the 36-year-old guard has been ranked 5th ahead of the likes of superstars like Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Trae Young, and Rudy Gobert.

Despite being 5th on the MVP ladder, not many fans and analysts talk about the possibility of Paul winning the prestigious honor. Megastars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic have dominated the MVP conversations.

“Put Chris Paul in the conversation as MVP”: Kendrick Perkins

Analyst Kendrick Perkins is against Chris Paul not being in those conversations. Before the Warriors-Suns game, Perkins strengthened Paul’s MVP case by comparing his season to that of Steve Nash’s MVP campaign from back in 2005. Kendrick said:

“No disrespect to Deandre Ayton, I think he’s playing phenomenal basketball. No disrespect to Devin Booker or Mikal Bridges and everybody else who has contributed.

But look, let’s take it a step further. Why is Chris Paul not in the conversation of MVP. I understand Steph Curry, Giannis, and Kevin Durant. But Chris Paul need to be in that top-5 conversation.

We need to keep the same energy that we had when Steve Nash won the MVP, when he was averaging 15 points and 11 assists. Right now, Chris Paul is averaging 14 points, 10.5 assists, they’re on a 18 game winning streak, and they arguably the best team in the league right now.

You know who is the most clutch player in the 4th quarter. Chris Paul. Put that man in the conversation as MVP.”

Here’s why I say that Chris Paul should be in the MVP conversation! Don’t @ me and Carry the hell on… #NBATODAY pic.twitter.com/NHHTdf6zo8 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 3, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter erupts as the Pels youngster was seen shooting around prior to the Mavs matchup

During his 2004-2005, Nash averaged 15.5 points, and 11.5 assists while leading his Suns team to a league-best 62-20 record. The Canadian managed to win the Most Valuable Player honors over the likes of Shaquille O’Neal (averaging 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks) and Dirk Nowitzki (26.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists).

The Point God has been averaging 14.3 points, 10.1 assists, and 2 steals per game. Somewhat similar stats to Nash’s MVP campaign. While we can’t really term Chris the undisputed MVP contender, he is, undoubtedly, one of the favorites to win the prestigious honor.