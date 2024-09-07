Constant Hate Towards Rudy Gobert Has NBA Legend Dumbfounded

Rudy Gobert has gained notoriety as perhaps the most disrespected active player in basketball. These days the hate isn’t just coming from his peers, but also from the media and fans. This perception prompted NBA legend Eddie Johnson to weigh in with his two cents on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Advertisement

The 65-year-old initially suggested that Gobert was best positioned to address the criticism he faced. However, Johnson admitted he was particularly perplexed by how critics frequently overlooked the Frenchman’s abilities to focus solely on his shortcomings.

“This is something that Rudy Gobert has to address, because, obviously, his demeanor on the court, maybe he is saying stuff to players that we are not privy to hearing, and maybe that’s part of it… But the vitriol against this man, it baffles me… When you got a guy that’s a defensive marvel of freaking nature… But he has people nitpick on the things that he can’t do at a high level.”

Why does Rudy Gobert get criticized at times by other players?@jumpshot8 would like an answer to that question pic.twitter.com/tMBMlgtzql — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 6, 2024

Johnson’s comments held weight considering Gobert‘s career achievements. The 32-year-old is arguably one of the best defensive forces in the paint. His career averages of 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks speak for that. The NBA has also acknowledged his impact as an elite defender with four Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Despite his impressive career, the Timberwolves center sometimes struggles to keep up with the modern game. The 7’1″ All-Star is an outlier slow in closing down the opposition. His uninspiring footwork thus allows perimeter shooters ample time to make their shots. Several teams have exploited this weakness to neutralize his defensive impact.

This consequently has only increased the criticism around him. It peaked after Gobert signed a 5-year, $205 million contract with the Timberwolves. The backlash was immediate, with former and active players publicly questioning the rationale behind this deal.

Shaquille O’Neal doubled down on this during his latest interview with COMPLEX. He called Gobert the ‘W.O.A.T.’, or Worst Player of All Time. Shaq soon substantiated his thoughts.

“If you sign a contract for $250 (million), show me $250 (million). There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck. Because I played for my $120 (million). You got guys like him that f**k the system over there making all this money and they can’t f***ing play. I don’t respect guys like that.”

Shortly after O’Neal’s remarks started circulating online, the Timberwolves star went to X to call him out.

“It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant.”

It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant. https://t.co/KPHs2VmfIb — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 5, 2024

This instance made headlines as it was one of the rare moments Gobert stood up for himself. However, it would be worth noting that the subsequent support he gained from a few others might as well prompt him to continue speaking out in the future.