Cooper Flagg Adds Bling to Draft Night Fit With $180K Diamond-Studded Hublot Big Bang

COOPER FLAGG 2 of the Duke Blue Devils of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after Duke s Elite Eight win at the Prudential Center.

It was a foregone conclusion for months that Cooper Flagg would be selected with the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, regardless of who possessed the selection. The Duke sensation is a potentially generational prospect, and he showed that in the way he dressed for the occasion. Knowing an eight-figure contract was coming his way, Flagg didn’t shy away from splurging on his draft day attire. The 18-year-old phenom was decked out, from his suit to his timepiece.

Flagg stood out in a sharp navy-blue suit by Boss, complemented by a pair of velvet loafers that looked like Christian Louboutin’s Dandelion style. Priced at $945, the sleek loafers are versatile enough to pair with a variety of styles. Known for their refined craftsmanship and signature sophistication, the shoes feature a pointed-toe design and are finished with an elegant Grosgrain ribbon trim.

The suit and shoes totaled around $2,000, but that wasn’t where Flagg spent most of his money. The newest Dallas Maverick instead made a statement with his diamond-covered watch. Flagg’s Hublot Big Bang was by far the most expensive timepiece donned at last night’s draft, reportedly retailing for $180k.

It is a sleek 40mm watch that simplifies the iconic Big Bang design with just hours, minutes, and seconds. Featuring an integrated bracelet and crafted from materials like titanium, ceramic, or King Gold, it offers a refined, modern look while maintaining Hublot’s bold style in a more wearable, minimalist form.

His watch may have drawn the most eyes, but the star big man wasn’t the only one to rock a shiny timepiece at the draft. Many of Flagg’s fellow draftees had classy watches of their own. Considering how massive rookie contracts can be for even late first-rounders in today’s league, none of these prospects had to worry about their finances after these purchases.

The University of Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears walked on stage with a Tissot PRX Powermatic 80, which retails for a much more modest $875. Flagg’s former high school teammate, Liam McNeeley, also went with a cheaper choice, rocking a $675 Bulova Marine Star. But others splurged on their timepieces, just like Flagg.

Atlanta Hawks draftee Asa Newell popped out with a $20,000 Rolex Daytona, while third overall selection VJ Edgecombe donned a $12,000 Rolex Datejust. Several other prospects rocked their own custom timepieces, showcasing the individuality of each talent.

While the night marked the start of many players’ NBA journeys, it was also a moment where they showcased their style. But just as Flagg is expected to dominate on the court, he also stood out off it — stealing the spotlight with his fashion choices on draft night.