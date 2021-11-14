“I can’t buy $60,000 cars when our house growing up was worth $10,000”: When Larry Bird revealed why he never made any luxurious purchase despite being an NBA megastar  

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird earned himself quite the wealth in his career, yet chose not to splurge on any lavish purchases.

Long before the league was dominated by LeBron James in the 2010s or Kobe Bryant in the 2000s or Michael Jordan in the 1990s, it was Larry Bird who was one of the deadliest players in the league, back in the 1980s.

Long-time Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is one of the most gifted offensive players the league has ever witnessed. However, apart from being an elite scorer, Larry Legend was also known for his superb trash-talking skills.

Bird was so gifted that he would often tell his defenders exactly how he planned on scoring and would end up pulling that exact same move. Considered as one of the most decorated players in league history, Bird won 3 MVPs in his illustrious 13-year career.

In his entire career, Larry Legend was able to earn himself quite the fortune. Being a global icon, Bird was amongst the highest-paid athletes in the world and earned a whopping $24 million. Despite being a pretty prosperous individual, Larry chose to spend his money wisely.

Larry Bird explained why he never splurged his money

Superstars in the league flexed their wealth, spending money on all kinds of fancy watches, expensive cars, designer clothes, high-end houses. However, Larry being the peculiar, yet practical character he was, chose to spend his money wisely.

When he still was a professional in the NBA, he spoke about his decision to not be a spent-thrift. Bird explained:

“I really don’t need anyone to build my ego. When I’m home in Boston, I want to go out and eat, pay my bill, and get the hell out. Back in French Lick, I don’t have those problems, and that’s why I go back there. It’s the same with nice cars, Mercedes and all that. I can’t see putting $50,000 or $60,000 into a car when our house growing up was worth $10,000. I just can’t buy that. And clothes never did catch my eye. I never really enjoyed ‘em. I always wore what I felt comfortable in. I’ll wear pretty much anything if I get it for free.”

Be it dressing casually at his own MVP acceptance event, or not feasting at fancy restaurants, Larry wasn’t a fan of wasting his money. Not only did the Hall-Of-Famer make incredible decisions on the court, he surely made some smart ones off-the-court too.