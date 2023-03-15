Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Mavericks Release Injury Update for 6ft 7” Slovenian Star

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to having a technical foul called on him against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the All-Star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic being an offensive threat, the Dallas Mavericks have further fallen down in the standings.

Recently, after having a split 3-3 record in their latest 6-game homestand, Jason Kidd’s boys suffered back-to-back losses on their 2-game road trip. Playing without Kai and Doncic in their latest matchup at the American Airlines Center, the Texas-based franchise had sustained yet another loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

As Dallas now prepares to begin their 3-game Western Conference road trip, Mark Cuban and co. desperately need wins. Clearly, grabbing wins without the Slovenian youngster seems to be an extremely difficult task.

With that in mind, fans are wondering whether or not the 6-foot-7 guard will suit up against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

Is Luka Doncic playing against the San Antonio Spurs?

During the Mavs’ 8th February matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Luka suffered a non-contact injury on his left thigh.

After recording 15 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in 28 minutes, the 24-year-old went back to the locker room and didn’t come back to finish the game. Since then, he has missed out on all the games, so far.

For tonight’s clash, Luka Doncic will yet again be sitting out. Joining him on the team’s injury report are Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Christian Wood.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left calf contusion), Kyrie Irving (right foot soreness) and Christian Wood (right foot soreness) are all questionable for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio. Luka Dončić (left thigh strain) will remain out. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 14, 2023

While the team has not given any timeline for Luka’s return, the European superstar gave an update to the media.

Luka Doncic just said on ESPN he’s not sure when he’ll return from his left thigh strain, but “getting better, just doing work, treatment. Today was court stuff, so it’s getting better.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 14, 2023

With 13 games remaining before the conclusion of their regular season, the Mavs will certainly be missing on the 33.8/8.6/8 that Doncic provides on a nightly basis.

