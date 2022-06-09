“Who cares what some geezer did FORTY years ago!” : NBA Twitter reacts as Cedric Maxwell and Draymond Green continue taking shots at each other in heated beef

Draymond Green has attracted a lot of attention for his antics on and off the field recently.

Green is renowned for playing with his heart on his sleeve. Often referred to as the “heart and soul” of the Warriors dynasty, Green is the definition of a winner.

Draymond is also known for engaging in trash talk and playing mind games with opponents. His off-beat methods of how he conducts himself on the court have led to him being a polarizing figure among fans.

The Warriors forward has established himself as a media personality outside of his basketball career. And his actions on his court have become more out for discussion ever since the beginning of the same.

The latest to engage in debate and eventual beef with Green? Former NBA Finals MVP, Cedric Maxwell.

What led to the beef between Maxwell and Green?

It all started when Green’s aggressive conduct and defensive persistence looked excessive and the Celtics started calling him out for bad fouls.

Then, former Celtic and Finals MVP with the Celtics, Cedric Maxwell chipped in. Maxwell took to Twitter to tell the world that what Green was pulling would not have flied in his era.

Green, not one to shy away from beef, retorted by saying how players in the 80s and 90s weren’t as skilled as the ones there are now.

And today, there has been a response by the former NBA star.

Cedric Maxwell speaks his mind on Draymond 😳 (via @NBCSCeltics) pic.twitter.com/WixulofoFF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2022

Maxwell asked Draymond to go ask his “daddy” who Cedric Maxwell was, reminding him of Maxwell’s status as Finals MVP once.

And as far as the stars make for entertainment, Twitter takes it away.

How has Twitter reacted to the latest beef in town?

Warriors fans immediately took to the stage to defend their star man.

who cares what some geezer did 40 years ago; this is the NBA not history class; not to mention the fact that players were slimmer then, and had less development, science and training devoted to their skills. no one’s watching games fr 1981 and there’s a reason for that — name name (@clouds_sunshine) June 9, 2022

Fans went at Maxwell, backing Green about how evolved the modern game is and how this era of basketball is definitely better.

Warriors faithful also took to criticize Boston’s fandom and culture in retort to Maxwell.

This post-season has taught me that Boston players, coaches, fans, etc, are nothing but a bunch of whiney little babies. — Claxton III (@claxtonIII) June 9, 2022

Draymond’s behavior also prompted others to respond calling him out for his antics further.

I love Draymond but he has gotten a little besides himself. Just play ball . All the extras are just that EXTRAS.. P.S. Everyone needs to APPRECIATE AND RESPECT the players from the past as well as the players now. — Olden Polynice (@OldenPolynice1) June 9, 2022

With a lead and an approaching home game, the Celtics faithful must be hoping to see how this beef plays out during the series. Draymond must be looking to improve his showings on the court to make a perfect response.

Anyway, the winner seems to be the fans who’ve now got one more intriguing narrative to add to the tale.

