“Could this potentially be the worst performing team LeBron James has ever been a part of?!”: The 2021-22 Lakers are on track to finish the season as the team with the worst record The King has ever been on

With only 29 wins so far this season, the 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers could potentially have the worst record for a LeBron James team ever.
Let’s just face it, the 2021-2022 Los Angeles Lakers are having a disastrous season, to say the least. Adding Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, among many others to a LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led squad, everyone expected this roster to be the greatest team ever to be assembled. However, with merely 13 games left in the campaign, it’s pretty safe to say that this squad has tremendously underperformed.
Currently, the LA-based team has won only 8 games in their last 29 clashes, tumbling downs the standings with an extremely poor 29-40 record. Sitting in the 9th position of the West, Bron, and co. are only 1 game ahead of the 10th seeded NOLA and 2.5 games ahead of the 11th and 12th seeded Spurs and Blazers.
Statistically, this Lakers team filled with future HOFers and other stars could end up being the worst-performing team The King has been a part of in his entire career.
Don’t believe us? Let’s get into the statistics.
LeBron James has always finished the regular season with at least 35 wins in his career
Previously, the 2003-04 Cleveland Cavaliers was the team with the worst record for a LeBron James team. During his rookie season, the Cavs only managed to win 35 games, finishing 9th in the East. Even during 2011-12, 2019-20, 2020-2021 shortened seasons, Bron’s team managed to win more than the 35-game mark.
LeBron James and his team’s record throughout his career.
|Year
|Team
|Record
|Standing in conference
|2003-04
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|35-47
|9th
|2004-05
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|42-40
|9th
|2005-06
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50-32
|4th
|2006-07
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50-32
|2nd
|2007-08
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|45-37
|4th
|2008-09
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|66-16
|1st
|2009-10
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|61-21
|1st
|2010-11
|Miami Heat
|58-24
|2nd
|2011-12
|Miami Heat
|46-20
|2nd
|2012-13
|Miami Heat
|66-16
|1st
|2013-14
|Miami Heat
|54-28
|2nd
|2014-15
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|53-29
|2nd
|2015-16
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|57-35
|1st
|2016-17
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|51-31
|2nd
|2017-18
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|50-32
|4th
|2018-19
|Los Angeles Lakers
|37-45
|10th
|2019-20
|Los Angeles Lakers
|52-19
|1st
|2020-21
|Los Angeles Lakers
|42-30
|7th
The Lakers have fallen to 29-40.
The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. 😳 pic.twitter.com/bCq7vGld9h
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 17, 2022
Agreed, the Lakers still have 13 games remaining for the regular season to end. However, the odds don’t seem to be in their favor.
Out of their next 13 clashes, only 2 teams (the Pelicans, who seem to be on a roll, and the ailing Thunder) have a record worse than theirs.
LeBron fans will hope that the Lakers are able to win at least 7 clashes to prevent this embarrassing feat.