“Couldn’t have said it any better Draymond Green”: LeBron James shows love to the Warriors star following his controversial statement on unvaccinated players

LeBron James agrees with Draymond Green for saying unvaccinated players taking a leave from the team is the same as taking a maternity leave.

LeBron James came out on the first day of media day as someone who is fully vaccinated and claimed that the entire Los Angeles Lakers roster will be vaccinated by opening night, if not already. James did however, take a slight step back and admitted that he had his own reservations about the vaccine and was skeptical for a while.

What is important however, is that he eventually did get vaccinated. This cannot be said about players such as Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, and many more. They have all come out and condemned the COVID-19 vaccine and put forth various arguments ranging from religious beliefs to potential adverse reactions to the vaccine.

LeBron James has seemingly now taken the side of these aforementioned players who are advocating for players’ rights to be able to choose whether they want to shot or not.

LeBron James backs Draymond Green on his statement about unvaccinated players.

Considering the fact that Draymond Green’s teammate, Andrew Wiggins, is at the forefront of this entire ordeal, he chose to side with him completely on the matter. In doing so, he put forth some incredibly strange analogies and then admitted to not even wanting to know if someone is vaccinated against polio.

Following the release of this 2 minute long statement from Draymond, LeBron James took Twitter to tip his cap to the Warriors star. “Couldn’t have said it any better!” said the 4x champ.

LeBron James seems to have also aligned himself with players who are campaigning for players to have a right to choose. What’s more concerning is that the Lakers superstar agreed with Green’s controversial statement that equates a maternity leave to a leave of absence due to being unvaccinated.

The two things being compared in that analogy are vastly different as a one is a highly unpopular decision while the other is the birth of a human being.