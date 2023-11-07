“Couldn’t Really Catch A Rhythm Offensively”: James Harden Breaks Down His First Clippers Game And Subsequent Loss

Nov 6, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clipper shooting guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball toward the basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden made his debut for the Los Angeles Clippers last night against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the Clippers lost 111-97, but there was a lot to take away. The Beard himself addressed some of this in the post-game press conference.

Despite the loss, Harden was still upbeat about the team’s performance. When asked about what it was like on the floor with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, he only had positive things to say. He also acknowledged that there is a long way to go. “Unlimited possibilities. We had a solid three quarters. We couldn’t really catch a rhythm offensively,” said Harden.

The new Big Four were pretty dominant for most of the game, especially in the first three quarters. However, it all went downhill once the fourth quarter rolled around. In fact, despite having a quarter of offensive juggernauts, their scoring was in disarray throughout the fourth.

By the end of the night, the Knicks stormed away with the victory. Nevertheless, there were some glimpses of brilliance from the four superstars. Harden, in particular, looked good, scoring 17 points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out six assists. Hopefully, the best is yet to come.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are hopeful about this new offense that includes James Harden

No matter how you look at it, the game against the Knicks was a disappointment for the Clippers. This is especially true, considering it was meant to be a debut part for James Harden. Despite showing brilliance at times, the Clips just couldn’t get the job done.

However, everyone is hopeful about the future of the team. With Harden on the roster, the Clippers’ offensive game has improved tenfold. Now, all that matters is that they click on the court. And, while this first game wasn’t a good indicator, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are confident that things can only go up from here.

If all four superstars, including Russell Westbrook, manage to remain healthy, the Clippers will have the most potent force in the NBA. A team that can spread the floor, drive to the basket, and post up with the best the league has to offer. They will be a force to be reckoned without.

However, for that to be realized, they must work together on the court. And, even then, when all is said and done, if they do not have a championship, it will all have been for naught.