Taylor Pendrith and Caddie Celebrate 20-Year Friendship with Emotional Win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour recently wrapped up another successful event, the CJ Cup at Byron Nelson, where Taylor Pendrith triumphed with a remarkable score of 23 under par. Following this victory, his caddie, Mitchell Theoret, opened up about his relationship with the Canadian professional golfer.

Theoret first shared that he and the golfer are best friends, having known each other since they were 9 years old. Later, with emotional tears, the bagman expressed his joy over the golfer’s first PGA Tour victory. He detailed how, despite facing injuries, Pendrith never gave up but continued to persevere and stick to his efforts.

PGA Tour took to X to share the video clip of the caddie’s emotional revelation:

The 32-year-old golfer had an incredible form since day one of the tournament. He had a bogey-free first round that saw him end the day at 7 under par. Meanwhile, his second round made him suffer with two bogeys on the back nine as he secured six birdies to settle at 4 under par.

Pendrith delivered an exceptional performance on the third day, highlighted by back-to-back eagles on the 5th and 6th holes, along with four additional birdies. This made him finish the round at 8 under par. The golfer’s last round saw him record five birdies against one bogey to conclude at 4 under par. With these impressive scores, he triumphed over Ben Kohles with a single-stroke margin at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Pendrith’s victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earned him a substantial purse of $1,710,000.00 from the $9,500,000 prize pool, along with 500 FedEx Cup points. Furthermore, this triumph secured him his PGA Tour status through 2026. But the rewards didn’t stop there! He also received some remarkable exemptions as a result of this win.

What Exemptions Did Taylor Pendrith Earn on the PGA Tour With His Latest Victory?

Taylor Pendrith’s recent victory was particularly momentous as it marked his maiden PGA Tour win. This achievement became even more special because it also granted him exemptions to participate in the remaining signature events of the 2024 season. This includes the Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and the Travelers Championship.

Moreover, he will also be competing in the upcoming PGA Championship, scheduled to kick off on May 16. As for the 2025 seasons, Pendrith got an exemption in The Sentry, The Players Championship, and The Masters tournament.

With these many spots guaranteed to the golfer, it would be interesting to see if Pendrith can perform to his full potential and whether or not he can win any of these significant events.