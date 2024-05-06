Breaking Down Real Reason Why Bill Belichick Singled Out This Patriot at Tom Brady Roast

Tom Brady finally became the butt of the joke, which used to be Bill Belichick’s gig ever since the ‘Dynasty’ docu-series dropped. Everyone took digs at the old man, even his former players. The ex-Patriots head honcho, however, finally got his payback at the ‘The Tom Brady Roast’ last Sunday. Yet, his subtle jabs weren’t just directed at Brady but at another former Patriot, Danny Amendola.

Advertisement

Two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, Danny Amendola, hasn’t shied away from giving his former head coach the business when it came to cricizing him. From claiming that the ‘Patriot Way’ revolved around Tom Brady, not Bill, to asserting on the infamous docu-series that even a young Boston fan knew TB12 was meant to stay—Amendola has been busy.

Bill Belichick surely got the wind of this too, and at the first-ever live-taping of the roast show, he didn’t shy away from a ruthless clapback. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach made sure everyone knew about Amandola’s performance on the field, which wasn’t quite as explosive as his off-field banter.

“Danny joined us in 2014 and had 200 yards. In 2016 he had 250. Or what Randy [Moss] would call a decent first half,” Belichick quipped, as per Alex Berth on X.

Everyone had their eyes set on Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and host Kevin Hart, but it’s safe to say Bill Belichick turned out to be the one to steal the show. However, the Amendola dig wasn’t the only moment that left the audience and football fans gasping for air.

Bill Belichick Didn’t Spare Brady and Gronk Either

While Belichick’s cheeky dig at Amendola went somewhat unnoticed, his other witty comebacks were much appreciated by the fans. For instance, he labeled the ‘Dynasty’ docu-series as his version of the roast, saying,

“I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. That’s not to be confused with The Roast of Bill Belichick, the ten-part Apple TV series,” as per Boston.com.

Bill then hilariously recounted if he and Brady ever “butted heads,” and the answer must have been no, as he quipped, “It was hard to butt heads with Tom because he was so far up Alex Guerrero’s ass.”

Next up was Rob Gronkowski, Belichick’s prodigal son and arguably the best tight end to grace the gridiron. The head coach, who is currently without a job himself and is looking to make a broadcasting debut, wasn’t at all impressed by Gronk’s time on FOX NFL Sunday. In fact, Bill even pleaded with him to call it quits.

“Gronk, I’ve been watching you on FOX NFL Sunday, and I’m begging you: Stop doing your job. Do another job. Do somebody else’s job!,” he said.

The shenanigans didn’t end there, as when Brady and Gronk got their turn at the podium, the duo highlighted two separate incidents, all pointing in one direction: Belichick dating young college girls.

This roast will go down in history as one of the grandest off-field events football has ever indirectly helped bring about. Only the live-taping of the event has taken the internet by storm; thus, it can be said with certainty that it will remain the talk of the town for a while. But the big question is: will Netflix double down and treat fans to more?