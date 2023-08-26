“Could’ve Went to MLB”: Unlike Michael Jordan’s ‘Minor League’ Achievement, Anthony Edwards Confidently Boasted Major League Eligibility in 2020

Similar to Michael Jordan, who once tried his hand at baseball, Anthony Edwards once claimed he had what it takes to shine in the MLB. Jordan’s transition to baseball after his initial NBA retirement saw him treading in the minor leagues. Edwards, the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, however, indirectly claimed that he could go even further. He boasted about his sporting prowess in a 2021 interview on the NF2 YouTube channel.

Edwards’s bold assertion brings to mind the iconic tale of Michael Jordan, who, after his first retirement, attempted to channel his greatness into baseball. Despite his basketball fame, Jordan’s path to the majors was hindered by his limited time in the minor leagues.

Anthony Edwards’ incredible claims

During the interview, Edwards candidly spoke about his belief in his baseball abilities, stating:

“I could have went to MLB, MLB, I’m serious. Though you think I’m joking, I’m serious. I played pitcher, shortstop, third base, and center field.”

This assertion, while audacious, showcases Edwards’s unwavering confidence in his diverse athletic capabilities.

Anthony Edwards’ sporting journey so far has been nothing short of extraordinary. Starting out in football during his early years, Edwards made a seamless transition to basketball later on, defying odds to become the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. His remarkable ability across sports makes him one of the most exciting draft picks in recent memory. If his run of incredible performances with Team USA continues during the FIBA World Cup, superstardom in the NBA could follow shortly.

Former LeBron James teammate predicts Edwards-dominated NBA

Discussing Edwards’s potential to dominate the league, a former teammate of LeBron James, Richard Jefferson, recently highlighted the young Timberwolves star’s capabilities. Speaking on the Road Trippin’ podcast, Jefferson expressed his belief that Edwards has the potential to surpass fellow rising stars Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

He said:

“I think Anthony Edwards definitely has a chance to be super special. Like he really has a chance. I’m gonna be really honest. Talent wise, and this is gonna be crazy, I think he has in this summer, I think he’s in a position to pass up Ja, to pass up Zion. And I know, when Zion’s on the court, Zion’s that dude. That’s the issue. When he’s on the court, he’s that dude. But the question is, can he be on the court consistently?”

While acknowledging the undeniable talent of players like Zion, Jefferson emphasized the importance of consistent performance and highlighted Edwards’s opportunity to shine consistently on the court.