“CP3 Remains the Dirtiest Player in the NBA”: D’Angelo Russell Praised by NBA Fans for Standing Up to Chris Paul

Prateek Singh
Published

"CP3 Remains the Dirtiest Player in the NBA": D'Angelo Russell Praised by NBA Fans for Standing Up to Chris Paul

(L) Chris Paul (C) D’Angelo Russell and Chris Paul (R) D’Angelo Russell
Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X

NBA veteran Chris Paul is catching heat on the internet for his ‘dirty play’ against D’Angelo Russell. The Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs went against one another at the AT&T Center tonight. In the final seconds of the second quarter, D’Lo and CP3 got into a scuffle.

The Lakers were ahead by eight points by that time. On a Spurs possession, D’Lo was guarding CP3 full-court. With him being guarded so closely, CP3 was looking to make space, and throwing an elbow was his first response.

Since no call was made, the game continued, but only for a few more seconds. By the time both of them reached half court, D’Lo decided to get his revenge and shoved Chris Paul with an elbow. This time, the game stopped as everyone rushed to the spot to avoid a potential brawl.

D’Angelo Russell standing up for himself against Paul has made him a hero on the internet. CP3 on the other hand is being called out for being a ‘dirty player.’ One fan gave him the title of “the dirtiest player in the NBA” in response to the clip of the on-court scuffle.

That moment could’ve easily gone unnoticed if D’Lo didn’t respond. However, that’d not make him feel good about himself and it’d also give Chris Paul some mental edge above the Lakers star. A fan believes that responding in such a fashion was the best choice and he loved D’Lo for doing so.

Players being targeted on the floor is a positive sign according to a fan. He wrote that the 28-year-old has too many haters in the league. This solidifies his place in the league as a true hooper. Because who would hate or be afraid of an average baller? No one.

Media veteran Skip Bayless also jumped in on the discussion and added his two cents. Bayless stated that it was a good decision made by D’Lo as he cannot afford to be intimidated by anyone. He wrote, “Good for DiLo standing up for himself and going right back at Chris Paul for elbowing him. Can’t let CP3 intimidate with gray-area tactics.”

Despite all the tricks, the game ended in a 101-119 loss for the San Antonio Spurs. CP3 had a poor outing with five points, two rebounds, and six assists. D’Lo on the other hand had a decent game with 17 points, one rebound, and five assists.

