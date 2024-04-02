“Crib Is Close”: Devin Booker Tries To Explain Why He Constantly Drops 50 Plus On The Pelicans

Credits: Apr 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates with Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns recently ended their five-game road trip with a 124-111 away victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. The heroics of Devin Booker ensured the triumph while extending his impressive run of 50-plus-point games against the conference rivals. Following the game’s conclusion, the 27-year-old tried to explain his form against the Pelicans while shedding light on an unexpected reason.

In each of his last three clashes against the Pelicans, Booker has registered over 50 points. As per StatMuse, the streak began on 17th December 2022 as the 4x All-Star registered 58 points on the home court while shooting 60% from the field. A recent clash on 19th January 2024 served as an extension to this form as the Michigan-born scored 52 points in 37 minutes.

The latest victory prolonged his dominance against the Louisiana-based organization. Booker yet again scored 52 points, as per ESPN, while securing 9 assists, and 3 rebounds for the Suns. In the process, he recorded his career-high three-pointers in a single game (8) while shooting a remarkable 67.9% from the field. This has brought his last three-game average against the Pelicans to 54 points, and 6.3 assists per game in the process of ensuring three victories.

Booker’s sustained brilliance caught the attention of the NBA viewers. Amidst the growing interest, the Suns star elaborated on the potential reason during a post-game interview with Azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

“The crib is close. I have a lot of family in attendance. I grew up coming here. This is the first NBA arena I have been to. So, there’s some history here,” he mentioned.

Later on, Rankin added volume to Booker’s explanation by highlighting the presence of his close ones in the stands. He uploaded images and videos of the NBA star greeting and interacting with nearly forty people.

The situation became feasible as his hometown, Moss Point, Mississippi was merely 90 minutes away from the Pelican’s stadium, Smoothie King Center. Thus, the fixture and the opponent carried a certain significance for the 6ft 6″ guard. Even though he was unable to point that out properly, his actions revealed the entire story.