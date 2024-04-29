Knicks Superfan Stephen A. Smith Claims Devin Booker Wants to Be in New York Amid Phoenix Suns’ Humiliating Loss

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker and Co. suffered an unexpected sweep against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 playoffs. He did make a statement as he dropped 49 points in the 116-122 Game 4 loss against the Wolves. However, rumors are flying everywhere about possibly rebuilding the ‘Big 3’ or even changing the coaching staff. After spending nine seasons with the Suns, will the high-caliber scorer look to take his talents elsewhere? As per New York Knicks diehard Stephen A. Smith, Booker may exit the Arizonian franchise.

Advertisement

The ESPN analyst believes that the Suns guard would likely head to the New York Knicks. While he hasn’t personally spoken about the issue with the 4x All-Star, the 56-year-old strongly feels that his favorite squad will nab the Suns’ centerpiece. During ESPN’s ‘First Take’, the veteran NBA analyst expressed that the murmurs about Booker wanting to be a Knickerbocker have gained steam,

“Devin Booker wants to be in New York. That’s what I’m being told. He might deny it. I haven’t spoken to him. I’m just telling you the scuttlebutt in the NBA circles is that brother wanna be in New York.”



This is a bombshell revelation considering that Devin Booker has been the face of the Suns franchise for many years. The ‘First Take’ host also stated that apart from Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are also dissatisfied with the team. Will the Suns ‘Big Three’ disintegrate after just one season?

Kevin Durant is reportedly unhappy with Frank Vogel’s offensive system.

Recently, Shams Charania revealed Kevin Durant’s issues with the Suns HC Frank Vogel, who didn’t utilize his offensive skills in the desired manner. As per the NBA insider, the 2x Finals MVP felt he was “relegated” to the corner as Vogel preferred running the offense through Bradley Beal and D-Book. Thus, the speculations of the Suns replacing Vogel have become rife amidst the first-round sweep.

However, the Suns’ woes aren’t limited to their coaching style. The team compromised its budget by paying huge sums of money to Beal, Booker, and Durant. Therefore, they couldn’t invest in a high-caliber traditional point guard who could have run a more systemic offense. Besides, the Suns were thoroughly outmatched in the paint and gave up numerous offensive rebounding opportunities.

During the 2024 offseason, the Suns will once again be limited in making roster changes because of their bloated Luxury tax. Thus, there are contemplations that the team can go the trade route and blow off the current roster makeup. Have fans seen the last of Durant, Beal, and Booker in a Suns jersey?