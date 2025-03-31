mobile app bar

“Crime to Mankind”: Jaylen Brown Gets a Haircut, Fans Not Loving the New Look

Nickeem Khan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jaylen Brown hair

Jaylen Brown before and after hairstyle change

Credit: Imagn Images & X

With the NBA playoffs only a few weeks away, Celtics star Jaylen Brown made a huge change—he cut his hair. His new look features a buzzcut to mark the end of Ramadan. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP had become known for his braided locks, and fans aren’t liking the new style.

One thing about NBA fans on social media is that they won’t hesitate to let their feelings be heard. Brown posted the picture of his recent appearance change on his Instagram story. TheDunkCentral on X reposted the photo and opened the floodgates for fans to unload their unfiltered thoughts.

A user on X didn’t waste any time in roasting Brown’s hair. They let their feelings out mere minutes after the post appeared: “This is a crime to mankind.”

Plenty of other fans followed suit. One believed a large part of Brown’s swag came from his hairstyle and suggests he’s lost some appeal. They posted, “Aura all gone.” Another user reiterated, “Lost aura.”

Another user doesn’t think the hairstyle is necessarily a bad one but thought Brown’s barber didn’t do a great job. They posted, “He needs his money back.”

Despite the fan uproar, this isn’t the first time Brown shocked fans with a new look.

Brown’s 2024-25 media day look

Brown also made headlines for a new look at the Celtics 2024-25 media day. That appearance change didn’t involve the hair on his head but the hair on his face.

Brown showed up with his beard closely shaven, and it led to a frenzy of fan reactions.

Brown’s beard has since grown with much more volume. The next level of anticipation from fans is waiting to see whether his level of play will be affected by his new hairdo. The Celtics will face off against the Grizzlies tonight at 7:30 PM ET, which will give fans their answer.

About the author

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Share this article

Don’t miss these