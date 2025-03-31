“Crime to Mankind”: Jaylen Brown Gets a Haircut, Fans Not Loving the New Look

With the NBA playoffs only a few weeks away, Celtics star Jaylen Brown made a huge change—he cut his hair. His new look features a buzzcut to mark the end of Ramadan. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals MVP had become known for his braided locks, and fans aren’t liking the new style.

Advertisement

One thing about NBA fans on social media is that they won’t hesitate to let their feelings be heard. Brown posted the picture of his recent appearance change on his Instagram story. TheDunkCentral on X reposted the photo and opened the floodgates for fans to unload their unfiltered thoughts.

A user on X didn’t waste any time in roasting Brown’s hair. They let their feelings out mere minutes after the post appeared: “This is a crime to mankind.”

Plenty of other fans followed suit. One believed a large part of Brown’s swag came from his hairstyle and suggests he’s lost some appeal. They posted, “Aura all gone.” Another user reiterated, “Lost aura.”

Another user doesn’t think the hairstyle is necessarily a bad one but thought Brown’s barber didn’t do a great job. They posted, “He needs his money back.”

Despite the fan uproar, this isn’t the first time Brown shocked fans with a new look.

Brown’s 2024-25 media day look

Brown also made headlines for a new look at the Celtics 2024-25 media day. That appearance change didn’t involve the hair on his head but the hair on his face.

Brown showed up with his beard closely shaven, and it led to a frenzy of fan reactions.

Jaylen Brown’s media day picture with no beard is so cursed pic.twitter.com/b8RtQfbL4b — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) March 27, 2025

Brown’s beard has since grown with much more volume. The next level of anticipation from fans is waiting to see whether his level of play will be affected by his new hairdo. The Celtics will face off against the Grizzlies tonight at 7:30 PM ET, which will give fans their answer.