Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Wife Mariah Gets Showered with Love for Magnanimous ’75 Family’ Gesture for Milwaukee Community

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA for years now. He has a couple of MVP awards in his trophy case, plus an NBA championship. What sometimes gets overlooked when talking about Giannis’ greatness though is that he’s done it all for one team, the Milwaukee Bucks. While fans make mock trades, he’s been fiercely loyal to the Bucks organization and the Milwaukee community. His wife has done the same off the court.

Giannis’ wife Mariah has become one of Milwaukee’s leading philanthropists. She is extremely active in the community, especially in helping moms and families get everything they need to survive and prosper.

Mariah sat down with local reporter Kristin Pierce earlier this week to discuss her various charity work, and what really stood out was how passionate she was about giving back to the community that has been so welcoming to her and her own family. “You never know what other people’s home lives are like, so to be able to bring families together

Mariah is currently getting ready for the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation’s first-ever “Family Day,” which will provide growing and expecting families in need with essentials like diapers, strollers, clothes, books, and toys. She likened it to “a big baby shower, except instead of your closest loved ones, the gifts are from the community.” The foundation is named after Giannis’ late father.

The Family Day event is being held in partnership with Kids Impact Community, which allows parents to volunteer in their community with their children, and Babbling Babes, a social club for moms that fosters connections between local moms and the businesses in their communities.

The Antetokounmpos are proof of the positive power of sports

Too often, professional athletes aren’t seen as real people. Sure, they live privileged lives and often make millions of dollars, but so many of them and their families do amazing things for their communities. The Antetokounmpos are proof of that. Giannis takes care of business on the court, while Mariah does all she can to give back to the community off of it.

We live in increasingly isolating times, which can make the difficulties of raising a family even more challenging. In her interview, Mariah spoke about how important it is to feel a sense of community. “I have my village, and I think everybody deserves to have a village,” she said.

She’s hoping to help at least 75 families at Family Day, which will take place in May. It’s worth celebrating the kindness of Mariah and her family.