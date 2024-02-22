Does Larsa Pippen Have Children and Other FAQs About Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife’s Family

Larsa Pippen, previously known as Larsa Marie Younan, is an American TV personality who was one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami since 2011. She is best known as the former wife of 6x NBA champion Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares three children. Larsa and Scottie first split up in 2016 and eventually finalized their divorce on December 15, 2021. In 2022, Larsa started dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie Pippen’s former Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan. The couple dated for almost a year and a half before confirming their break up in February 2024. However, there have been allegations that it was all a publicity stunt.

Does Larsa Pippen have children?

The couple have four children: sons Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston, and Justin, and a daughter named Sophia.

When was Scotty Pippen Jr. born?

Scotty Pippen Jr. was born to Larsa and Scottie Pippen on November 10, 2000.

Does Larsa Pippen’s son play in the NBA?

Yes. Though Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, he has played as a two-way player for the Los Angeles Lakers and their G-League team, South Bay Lakers, during the 2022-23 season. In 2024, Pippen signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and their G-League team, Memphis Hustle.

How old is Larsa Pippen’s daughter?

Larsa and Scottie Pippen’s daughter, Sophia, was born on December 26, 2008. She is currently 15 years old and lives in Miami. Sophia has been professionally modeling since she was five years old, and one of her first gigs was at New York City’s Kids Fashion Week in 2014. She was also featured in the True Faces of the World campaign in 2017, which showcased kids of various backgrounds and cultures.

Does Larsa Pippen’s son play with LeBron James’ son Bryce?

Yes. Larsa Pippen’s youngest son, Justin, plays as a combo guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. Interestingly, this is the same high school where LeBron James’ son Bryce James also played as a shooting guard in the past.

Who is Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend?

After divorcing Scottie Pippen after two decades of marriage, Larsa Pippen started dating Marcus Jordan, the son of Scottie Pippen’s Bulls teammate and current arch-nemesis, Michael Jordan. The couple started dating around October 2022 and recently announced their breakup in February 2024.

Who are Larsa Pippen’s parents?

Larsa Pippen was born Larsa Younan on July 6, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, to Assyrian parents. Pippen’s mother is from Lebanon, and her father is from Syria. Pippen graduated from the University of Illinois and obtained a degree in Political Science.

Does Larsa Pippen have siblings?

Larsa Pippen has three siblings: brothers Samuel and Ninos Younan and a sister named Bella Younan. Not much is known about her siblings as they tend to remain away from the spotlight.