$160 million Stephen Curry shows off his most recent gift in the prettiest way imaginable

Warriors star Stephen Curry shows off his latest gift in perhaps the pettiest way possible to his younger brother

Stephen Curry is starting to show his pettier side to the NBA world. And frankly, we couldn’t be more here for it.

Whether it be the Night-night celebration, reading what twitter haters have to say about him at half-times of games or actually replying to comments made about him.

If you’re a bit confused by what we meant at the end of that sentence, clearly you haven’t had the chance to witness this piece of gold.

Mike James on Stephen Curry’s game: “Steph, how he plays and how he gets stuff off, it’s just kinda one-dimensional at times. He’s not the primary ball-handler a lot, and for a point guard that kinda bothers me.” (via @PlayersChoice_, https://t.co/AKpKzH8QoG) pic.twitter.com/wX8gXP7mY7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 5, 2022

“Even as one dimensional as I am… I’m sorry I’m petty.” Steph Curry got jokes 🤣🤣

🎥: @Caleb_Hanna_

pic.twitter.com/8UmoMAIcjc — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 5, 2022

So by now, you understand that Steph is pretty petty, even if it’s in the best of ways.

But, no matter how petty he has acted in the past, there is nothing he has done yet, that can match the energy of what we’re about to show you.

Without further ado, let’s dive into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry shows off the key to the city of Charlotte, North Carolina he received in the middle of a golf game

For starters, yes. Stephen Curry did indeed receive the key to the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, the city in which he was raised for most of his early life. But, it appears that either Seth Curry may not have been aware of it… or the man just wanted to flaunt it.

Either way, we highly implore you to take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Steph already putting his key to the city of Charlotte to good use 🔑⛳️ 😂 (via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/KnOi48U4Hs — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 2, 2022

Ah yes, absolutely beautiful.

Now, one might say that the $160 million worth Warriors star is being a bit disrespectful, and so on. But to that, we’d like to say that, it’s all in good fun, there’s really nothing that looks inherently disrespectful here.

And of course, ask them a question of our own.

Where’s your key to a city?

