“Crypto.com brought LeBron James into the $911 billion industry”: Lakers arena owners raised $1 billion to bring on ‘The King’ and Carmelo Anthony

Crypto.com raised $1 billion to bring the likes of LeBron James and Matt Damon on board as they look to team up.

In this ever-changing world of financial literacy, cryptocurrency has erupted as a brand new avenue through which people can sit at home and make money through timely buy-ins. LeBron James, a savvy business and recent addition to the billionaires club understood this and smartly inserted himself into the cryptocurrency industry.

James however, is one of few NBA legends who have actually allowed themselves to indulge in cryptocurrency. Most famously, Charles Barkley has been vocal about his doubts about the market. According to him, his financial advisors told him that he should fire them if they ever bring up cryptocurrency investments to him.

Another Los Angeles Lakers legend who was intrigued by cryptocurrency was Shaquille O’Neal. Unlike LeBron James however, he did not enter the industry as he did not understand it. Shaq has said on several occasions that he only invests in products or services he believes in and has heard good things about.

LeBron James teams up with Crypto.com.

Crypto.com recently made headlines after replacing Staples as the owner of the stadium the Los Angeles Lakers play in. Naturally, they went after not just the biggest star in LA, but the biggest star in the NBA when they pitched a team-up to LeBron James.

James along with his foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, agreed to come on board in late January of 2022 through a multi-year partnership that serves to increase ‘educational and workforce development opportunities in the crypto space.

We’re proud to partner with @KingJames and the @ljfamfoundation. Together, we’re increasing educational and workforce development while delivering the tools and access that will empower the next generation to build a better and more inclusive future.https://t.co/tiLwHRQnFd pic.twitter.com/85NrBaNvIS — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 28, 2022

“I wanna shout out Crypto.com on 6 years and running. Obviously, 6 is one of my favorite numbers in the world so for us to be celebrating the sixth year with you guys and also celebrating my 6; it’s only right. Love you guys and blessings to many more,” said Bron in a recent Instagram post.

James’s close friend and draft-mate, Carmelo Anthony, also partnered with Crypto.com to help advertise the platform.

