“Michael Jordan over LeBron James, no debate”: Damian Lillard takes one Billionaire over the other in GOAT conversation between Bulls and Lakers legends

Damian Lillard provides fans with an explanation as to why he has Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the GOAT conversation.

A debate that has ravaged NBA media for over a decade now is the one involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Entire shows have the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ conversation as their backdrop such ‘Undisputed’ as the debate is incredibly polarizing, especially with James winning his 4th championship two seasons ago.

There are an incredible amount of layers to this debate as it has never been defined as to what accomplishment is held in higher regard than the other. Does longevity trump individual accolades? Do 4 more trips to the NBA Finals work in favor or against James? Do Jordan’s final two seasons with the Wizards hurt his legacy?

The parameters were never set during this so called ‘GOAT’ debate and so LeBron fans clearly prioritize things like longevity and the overall importance to a team. Michael Jordan fans on the other hand seem to be enamored by his cultural significance, overall ability as a player, and his pristine Finals record.

Damian Lillard picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

Damian Lillard is a fairly accomplished player himself, having been selected to the NBA75 team and possessing two series ending Playoff buzzer beaters, more than anybody else in NBA history. It’s safe to say that his opinion on the ‘GOAT’ debate matter much more than so called ‘analysts’ yelling back and forth on national television.

“My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan. It’s just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, there’s just never been anyone like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him. You know, the Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking on air, 2,3 on his back. I don’t think there’s much of a debate.”

“You know Bron is definitely- that’s definitely a conversation to be had but I think most people would look at Jordan as the GOAT.”

There may be the element of Dame actually playing against LeBron James on the highest level in the NBA and so propping your rival up to be the greatest of all time may not seem all too great for the 6x All-Star.

