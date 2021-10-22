“Cuz U a casual”: Kevin Durant shuts down fan on social media who criticized All-Star teammate Kyrie Irving and thinks he should be on NBA’s Top 75 of All Time list

NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently went on social media and defended his teammate Kyrie Irving as fan questions his greatness.

Kyrie Irving, whether he is vaccinated or not, is one of the best in the business. Ever. He’s a certified All-Star and arguably the best handler of the ball we’ve ever seen. You can’t talk about this era of basketball without talking about the greatness of Kyrie Irving.

However, does this earn him a spot in the NBA’s Top 75 players of all time? Warriors Star Andre Iguodala and All-NBA teammate Kevin Durant certainly think so. In fact, Iguodala thinks he is top-20 and tweeted the same. Now, this blew up on NBA Twitter and went viral.

So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… — andre (@andre) October 21, 2021

One fan reacted to this and called Kyrie a ‘hooper’s hooper’. KD immediately came to his teammate’s defense the way he knows best.

Kyrie really seems to be a hooper’s hooper. I love Kyrie’s game but hoopers LOVE Kyrie’s game. https://t.co/HldH7HphMp — 🎃America Is Musty🎃 (@DragonflyJonez) October 21, 2021

KD was clearly not happy with this fan and called the fan a casual for implying that his peers often think too highly of Kyrie Irving.

Cuz u a casual — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 21, 2021

Now that Kyrie refuses to get vaccinated, a lot of fans are publicly lynching him, going after the 7x All-Star every day on social media.

Kevin Durant mentions that he is not happy with the whole Kyrie saga and would he love for his teammate to get back on the court and suit up alongside him.

Also Read: “The thing that bugs me is Kyrie Irving is going to make $17 million sitting at home.”: Charles Barkley gets into heated debate with Kenny Smith over Nets star’s vaccination status

What’s Next for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets are coming off a season where Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden all missed time due to injury. Additionally, they were still getting used to playing each other.

Now, they are considered title favourites for this season, even with Kyrie out of action. However, the availability of Kyrie will definitely be a factor in deciding the Nets’ seeding at the end of the regular season.

If and when Kyrie Irving is available and, on the court, he is one of the best point guards in the league today and has been for a long time now.

The Nets front office hopes the duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden carry the load when he isn’t available. Or a simpler solution, Kyrie Irving gets vaccinated.,

Only time will tell how the whole saga between the Nets and Kyrie will end. Let us all hope they find a solution quickly before it becomes a bigger issue than it already is.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons is faking mental illness and injury to avoid playing”: Sixers front office reportedly fine disgruntled point guard for trivializing mental health issues.