“Ben Simmons is faking mental illness and injury to avoid playing”: Sixers front office reportedly fine disgruntled point guard for trivializing mental health issues

It seems that for better or worse, Ben Simmons is prepared to make his trade saga with the Sixers the dirtiest in league history.

There have been few trade situations that even approach the absurdity of the current standoff between Ben and the 76ers. There is usually some semblance of respect and restraint in how each party determines its actions in such a scenario.

However, Ben Simmons has abandoned any and every pretense of trying to care about playing for the organization. He showed up to practice with a pathetic attitude earlier this week and got himself suspended and fined for his troubles.

Given how that route went, Ben is now adopting the medical and psychological route of manipulating his way out.

Ben Simmons cites psychological problems as reasons not to play for Philadelphia 76ers

The latest reports on this situation from Shams Charania cite back problems as the reason why Ben was seemingly unwilling to put any effort into training with the team.

The Sixers have had to report these as the reasons why he’s out of their second game against Brooklyn.

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

The prevailing belief among front office executives around the league is that Ben is doctoring these reports. It seems to be pretty clear that he’s using this as a negotiation tactic for a trade.

There isn’t much left for Ben to do in the days ahead. Will he appear on a nationally televised interview to spite his organization? Jimmy Butler definitely didn’t mind doing that. It helped him navigate his way out of Minnesota to Philly.

However, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler are very clearly not cut from the same cloth. Butler came into the league as a blue-collar prospect and worked himself up the ranks. Ben Simmons, in contrast, is mailing it in for the Sixers.