“Dad and I would jam out to Taylor Swift and talk about Star Wars”: Natalia Bryant dishes out some wholesome tidbits on what Kobe Bryant was like as a father

Natalia Bryant talks about Kobe Bryant and what he was like as a father and admits that she feels happy talking about him rather than sadness.

The amount of sorrow the world felt when Kobe Bryant passed away in early 2020 has been talked about at great length by fans, the media, and Players alike.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was an icon who felt immortal at times, making his passing even harder to comprehend at the time it took place.

More so than fans mourning his loss as a basketball player, his effect on the world as a family man was what resonated the most. Having 4 daughters a wife of nearly two decades, it was clear that Kobe Bryant was much more than just an NBA legend: he was a girl dad.

It takes a great deal of courage and growth as a human being to be able to talk about a parent who’s passed and Natalia Bryant showed that recently.

Natalia Bryant dishes out a few wholesome Kobe Bryant stories.

Natalia Bryant, Kobe’s first-born, was recently asked about how she tended to bond with her father, Kobe Bryant. It’s well known that Natalia was not into basketball as much as she was a volleyball star. Instead, the two would bond over things like Star Wars and Taylor Swift, according to Natalia.

Natalia Bryant on bonding w/ her dad (1/2): “He was just like the best girl dad ever. He was just letting me play my playlist & jam out to Taylor Swift the whole ride back, and talk about Star Wars too. It was so much fun…” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 8, 2021

She also claims to feel more happiness than sadness when it comes to talking about her father, which is flat-out incredible.

Natalia has been at her mother’s, Vanessa Bryant, side through any events taking place that honored the late, great, Kobe Bryant. Most prominently, the two were present at Kobe’s Hall of Fame induction together.