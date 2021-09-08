“Only Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and 2 others could survive my era”: Michael Jordan claims to be able to come up with only four NBA superstars who could hang with him in the 90s

Michael Jordan reveals his thin list of superstars that he thinks could actually survive in his era, with the list including LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan undoubtedly went through the ringer during his playing days from the mid 80s to the late 90s. Going up against physical teams like the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons, Moses Malone’s Sixers, and the 90s New York Knicks was no joke as you weren’t going to leave those games without a few scratches or bruises.

As the decades passed however, rules like the hand-checking restriction and the 3-second defense rule began to get implemented, heavily favoring the players on offense.

This is around the time guys like LeBron James and the lot poured into the league and so they barely got a year’s taste of what it was like to square off with 90s type rules.

This led to a league that was much less physical, something guys like Michael Jordan didn’t have the luxury of relishing.

Michael Jordan talks about which players he thinks would survive in his era.

Quite nearly every single player that’s played prior to the 2000s loves to rave about how soft the league as become at the turn of the century. Michael Jordan is no different as he could muster a list of merely 4 players in 2013 who he thought could survive in his era.

“I’ll give you a hint. I can only come up with four: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki.”

This, of course, is an extremely solid list and one that features players who could definitely keep up with the grit and grind of the past. Other than LeBron James, the rest of the superstars on Michael Jordan’s list actually got a decent amount of time under their belt when it comes to playing 90s basketball.

It’s safe to say that LeBron James would do just fine playing alongside the likes of Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, and the rest.