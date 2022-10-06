“Daddy’s Declaration of His Worthlessness”: James Jordan Insulted Michael Jordan as a Child, Triggered His Competitive Gene

NBA Goat Michael Jordan’s competitive streak started after James Jordan insulted the Bulls legend in his childhood.

Michael Jordan is a living god of basketball. Some of you might feel that this is a tad bit too much. But hear us out.

Michael Jordan’s performance in the playoffs is proof of how different he is from every other player in history. Jordan’s dominance where players choked made him who he is.

But the certain reason for his greatness lies in his method of tackling a challenge. MJ takes the smallest of issues or taunts or jabs by anyone and makes it his mission to show them up. Almost like fodder for his fearsome talent.

In Michael Jordan: The Life, Roland Lazenby revealed when and how Michael got his competitive gene.

James insulted Michael Jordan for not knowing workshop terms

In the book, Lazenby wrote how as a child, James Jordan worked on people’s cars to make money. And while he did so, Michael’s older brothers would help him out.

As a child, Michael was always interested in what his brothers and father were doing. So, naturally, he too would end up working with his father. But an incident scarred MJ for life.

Once when the father-son was working together, James asked Michael for a tool and the young Jordan had no idea what to do. So, James, irritated by his child’s unawareness, asked MJ to go hang out with the women. Michael didn’t take too kindly to this.

From that moment on, everything Michael Jordan did was to prove his worth to his father. He carried that need to take any jibe even if meaningless inside himself like a torch guiding him to victory.

Michael’s sister Deloris shared what he had told her

MJ’s sister Deloris revealed in the book how as a young NBA star, Jordan confessed to her this story. She claimed that MJ’s greatness was a testament to his constant battle with James’ negative views of him.

Deloris: “Years later, during the early days of his NBA career, he confessed that it was my father’s early treatment of him and Daddy’s declaration of his worthlessness that became the driving force that motivated him.… Each accomplishment that he achieved was his battle cry for defeating my father’s negative opinions of him.”

Though it sounds awful now, Michael Jordan’s father’s actions turned him into what he is today. Perhaps without the negative opinions of James, MJ could have never found his stride. What do you think?

