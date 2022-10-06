Bronny James and Bryce James in the NBA Would Mark LeBron James’ Success Over Michael Jordan as a Basketball Dad

Bronny James and Bryce James might make it to the NBA. Michael Jordan’s sons never made it to the league. This round goes to LeBron James.

Marcus Jordan and Jeffery Jordan – the owner of Michael Jordan’s name, with the drive of Julian Newman.

Fans of the Chicago Bulls legend were waiting to see his progeny take over the league. While they played at the collegiate level, Marcus and Jeffery Jordan were not pros. Despite having a legend like Michael for a father, they did not do well in the game.

The older brother, Jefferey, had the same first name as his father’s middle name and was atrociously poor. He averaged numbers as Skip Bayless did in the 50s. 1.2 ppg in 3 years is laughable. His younger brother, Marcus, was a god compared to that. Averaging a modest 12 ppg. Despite that, he never made it as a professional.

Scouts were disappointed to see the kids of a serial motivator like Jordan go up in flames. To say that his kids didn’t have the motivation like their father must have hurt. Both of them are doing great in life now, but what could have been?

It just goes to show how much sports are not just a game of talent. The drive, the motivation, and the right attitude are what will take you far in this profession.

Also Read: “I’m Jealous LeBron James Will Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar!”: Shaquille O’Neal Voices His Desire to Be No.1 on the All-Time Scoring List

Its typically the fathers that have always been the better players – apart from Stephen Curry and Kobe Bryant, no son has been better

All the juniors, the IIs, and the IIIs of the NBA all have a target on their back—will he be as good as his father? For the most part, no, they have not been. They have been good players, no doubt, but as big a name as their fathers? Probably not.

Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry are the only two big names that probably have had better careers than their fathers. While Joe Bryant and Dell Curry were good players, they do not hold a candle to their son’s careers.

Their biggest achievement was not playing in the NBA—it was giving a platform for their sons to become the idols they are now. They succeeded as players but are immortalized as fathers.

Also Read: Charles Barkley Once Snubbed Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in Favor of James Harden as the Best 1-on-1 Player

Bronny James and Bryce James are set to take the NBA by storm – will they be like Jordan Juniors, or can they realize some potential

Being the son of a superstar isn’t easy. Ever since you’re old enough to ride a bike without training wheels, you’ve been under a microscope. Oh, he’s not dunking like his father-yeah, he’s not, he’s 15! When your father serves as a role model for others, children cannot be children.

When your friends look up to your dad, and even their dad looks up to yours, you know you’ve got your life marked out for you. Anything but a stellar career will be a disappointment to fans. As of now, Bronny and Bryce are on track to break the superstar dad curse.

But will they get drafted because the GMs know they’re getting James Sr. as a plus one, or based on talent? That is to be seen. One thing is certain: every superstar kid fantasizes about being a Karate student. A student must become the master, and the Jordan brothers remained grasshoppers.

Also Read: “Bryce Is More Naturally Talented Than Bronny James”: NBA Insider Pits Lebron James’ Sons Against Each Other