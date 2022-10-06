Giannis Antetokounmpo Gifted President Biden $120 Zoom Freak 3s During White House Visit

During the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 visit to the White House, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a wholesome moment with President Biden.

The 2020-2021 season was an incredibly successful one for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak came off an MVP year and put up 28.1 points, 11 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals to lead the Bucks to the 3rd best record in the Eastern Conference.

It was during the playoffs that Giannis displayed his true class. Averaging 30.2/12.8/5.1, the 2-time MVP managed to eliminate the Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Atlanta Hawks to help Milwaukee reach the NBA Finals for the first time in almost 50 years.

Further, the 6-foot-11 big man put up 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.8 blocks in the NBA Finals as he led the Bucks to a 4-2 series win, bringing the championship to Milwaukee only for the second time ever.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gifted a pair of his signature shoes to President Joe Biden

As a result of their success, after nearly five whole years, the Milwaukee Bucks were the first NBA champions to visit the President during their trip to the White House.

During the visit, then-Finals MVP Giannis and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo even gifted the POTUS a pair of the Greek Freak 3s. Judging by the President’s hilarious reaction, he surely did love receiving the 17.5-sized shoes.

While signing the basketball, Giannis said:

“We have a surprise for you. I really didn’t know what size you were, but we brought you some shoes. It’s size 17 and a half,” Antetokounmpo said.

President Biden joked and said, “I don’t think they will fit me. I don’t think they are big enough.”

Later, the President also thanked Giannis on social media for the same and revealed his excitement for trying on the $120 pair of sneakers.

Can’t wait to take these out for a spin. Great to host you today, @Giannis_An34. pic.twitter.com/kfcSKAe7Cv — President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2021

Can the Bucks witness the success of the 2020-2021 season once again?

Before this past campaign commenced, the Bucks were highly predicted to defend their title. Unfortunately, Mike Budenholzer’s boys fell short in the 2022 playoffs, falling 4-3 to the future finalists Boston Celtics in the second round itself.

This season tho, with the Bucks going ahead with somewhat of the same roster, they have been voted as the favorites to win the 2023 title according to the NBA GMs survey.

With a more experienced squad and a determined Giannis Antetokoumpo leading the pack, the Wisconsin-based franchise actually has the firepower to lift the 2023 Larry O’Brien.

