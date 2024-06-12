“Dallas Has to Take Advantage”: Former NBA Champ Reflects on Kristaps Porzingis’ Injury Ahead of Game 3

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics are 2-0 up in the NBA Finals as the series moves to Dallas on Wednesday for Game 3. Celtics star performer of Game 1, Kristaps Porzingis has been deemed questionable for the upcoming game at American Airlines Center. The Latvian star has been a key component of the Celtics roster that has been highly touted for its depth. But Porzingis’ absence changes the dynamics of the series significantly, according to former NBA stars Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

After struggling to pronounce the exact injury bothering the Celtics star, Jackson and Barnes discussed how this new development changes the series. So far, the Celtics have dominated the Mavericks, largely due to their successful strategy of locking down the Mavs’ offense.

However, with their 7’2 center sidelined with a left leg injury, the Celtics will have to make some major adjustments to their rotations to stifle Dallas on the road in a similar manner. Both Barnes and Jackson believed that this was the exact opportunity the Mavs needed to turn back the series on its head at home.

During the recent episode of the All the Smoke podcast, the 2017 NBA Champion added, “This completely changes the trajectory, the energy of this series and Dallas has to take advantage of this.”

Meanwhile, Porzingis’ injury reminded Jackson of the injury that Dirk Nowitzki suffered during the 2003 Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The 46-year-old said that Dirk going out with a knee injury helped clear the path for the Spurs in that series. Jackson and the Spurs would go on to win the NBA title that year.

But the NBA veteran made his stance clear by stating that Porzingis isn’t the most important player on the team and his possible absence won’t result in an automatic win for the Mavs. However, KP’s contributions can’t be undermined because he possesses the ability to come off the bench and drop 20 points on any given night.

In Game 1, he had 20 points and six rebounds in just 21 minutes. In Game 2, he contributed 12 points, four rebounds and an assist in another winning cause.

However, right before the media day for Game 3, the news of Porzingis’ injury came out. Shams Charania reported, “Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon.” As per the official statement, this is dubbed as a “rare injury” and his availability for Game 3 is still doubtful.

Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2024

During a conversation with the reporters on Tuesday, the Latvian said that he is optimistic of his chances for Game 3. He said, “As I said, I will do everything I can to be out there tomorrow. … Nothing’s going to stop me, unless I’m told I’m not allowed to play. That’s the only reason I would not be out there, but tomorrow we’ll see.”

With the important game coming up in few hours, the Celtics fans would be hoping to see Porzingis lace up for the team.