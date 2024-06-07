Skip Bayless Declares Kristaps Porzingis’ Performance Historic Despite Boston’s Early Struggles From 3-Pt Line

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics flipped the majority’s opinion in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. While many fans went into the game with a preconceived notion that the Mavericks would be a bit too much to handle for the “lucky” team, the Celtics had ammo in their arsenal that no one was prepared for. On UNDISPUTED, Skip Bayless heaped praise on Kristaps Porzingis, stating that his performance was historic.

Even though scoring wasn’t an issue for the Celtics right from the tip-off, they initially struggled with their threes. After going one for seven from the three-point line, Porzingis came off the bench for the Celtics.

Bayless believes that the 28-year-old was the difference maker and the reason the Celtics dominated Game 1. He said,

“That guy comes in and goes Berserk. In all my years, in all my Finals years… I have never seen one player come off the bench… This is 18 points in 13 minutes, and he picked up your whole team off the floor.”

The 72-year-old has been in the media business since 1976, so, for him to say that this is the biggest Game 1 performance he has ever seen is a huge statement. In addition to that, Bayless believes that Porzingis had something to prove to the teams who passed on him earlier.

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to the Celtics beatdown on the Mavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/vRi05lBlQq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 7, 2024

He reminded his viewers that Porzingis was let go by the Knicks in 2019, the Mavs in 2022, and the Wizards in 2023. So, with a chip on his shoulder, he registered one of the best NBA Finals Game 1 performances of all time.

Not only did he help his team get a dominant 107-89 win over the strongest team in the West, but he also made a statement for himself against all those who didn’t believe in him. He even impressed the Lakers legend with his shooting skills.

Kristaps Porzingis impressed Magic Johnson with his performance

A performance like this couldn’t go under the radar of Magic Johnson, who believes in giving people their deserved flowers. After witnessing a Porzingis special in Boston, the NBA legend posted,

“Kristaps Porzingis was the key to the Celtics win tonight! He ignited their offense, scoring 10 points off the bench in the first quarter, and finishing out the game with 20.” He also stated that Porzingis set the tone for the game which his teammates then followed to get the dub.

Kristaps Porzingis was the key to the Celtics win tonight! He ignited their offense, scoring 10 points off the bench in the first quarter, and finishing out the game with 20. Five other Celtics followed his lead – Brown (22 points), Tatum (16 points), White (15 points), Holiday… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 7, 2024

A 20-point performance in 21 minutes of playing time in the NBA Finals is not a child’s play. But Porzingis showed that he is made for such intense pressure situations. The Latvian shot eight for 13 from the field, 50% from the three-point line in four attempts, made six rebounds and three blocks. Surely, this will go down as one of the best performances in the NBA Finals.