Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Behind Celtics and Knicks Star Duos, Claims Kendrick Perkins

In this new era of parity in the NBA, the league has shifted from big threes to dynamic duos. All the teams that are among the top contenders are home to a formidable duo. For instance, the Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. With a full season under their belt as teammates, they’ve been thriving together. Their efforts have secured their team a spot in the NBA Cup Finals. However, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes they are still behind two Eastern Conference Rivals in terms of duos.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard pair for the highest combined points per game of any duo in the NBA. That doesn’t matter for Perkins who believes the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the Celtics, along with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are head of the Bucks duo. Perkins took to ESPN’s First Take to share his opinion. He said,

“I’m taking two. I’m going to show respect to the champions the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum… And then I’m taking Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson over Giannis and Dame right now.”

His reasoning for Tatum and Brown’s positioning is self-explanatory. They are the defending champions and are currently a major reason the Celtics hold the second-best record in the NBA. However, the controversial take comes with his preference with Towns and Brunson over Giannis and Dame.

Perkins states the connection between Towns and Brunson in the pick-and-roll to be a deciding factor for himself. The addition of Towns alongside Brunson has certainly bolstered the Knicks’ offense. New York has jumped to the third-best offense in the league. Additionally, Perkins believes Brunson carries more versatility in his offensive game, which sets him apart from Lillard.

Regardless, of his opinion, Perkins believes that these three duos are among the best in the league this season. He won’t disagree with any configuration of the three but if he were to choose, he’s picking the Celtics and the Knicks’ duo over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Perkins’ previous comments on the Bucks’ stars

Perkins isn’t afraid to voice his opinion on any basketball matter. That applies to the Bucks. During the early stages of the season, Perkins didn’t hold back when addressing Milwaukee’s star duo amidst their disappointing start to the season. His words specifically targeted Antetokounmpo.

“Giannis put pressure on the organization to make a move,” Perkins said. “Before he signed the extension, he went out publicly and said some things. So they make a move out of desperation and get Dame. You give up Jrue Holiday. Then last year, you fire Adrian Griffin… Giannis, you got blood on your hands.”

At the time the Bucks were 2-6 and on the trajectory of missing the playoffs. Perkins shifted all the blame for a potential failure of a season at the hands of Giannis. However, Milwaukee has since been able to turn their season around. They are sitting at the fifth seed and hold a 14-11 record. The Bucks will look to win the NBA Cup and carry that momentum to a deep postseason run.