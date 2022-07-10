Damian Lillard and Michael Jordan are the only two players to make $60 million in a year and end two playoff series with game winners 

Damian Lillard and Michael Jordan, both have made 60 million in a year and ended multiple playoff series with game-winners.

There is more than meets the eye when we compare Damian Lillard and Michael Jordan. You might just be pulled in by the premise that Michael Jordan’s statistical prowess might lead to more comparisons.

You wouldn’t exactly be wrong on that front. It is true that MJ does have some of the most ridiculous statistical records to his name. But when you find out that certain players have matched or bettered it, it becomes an interesting affair.

One player who has been incredible on this front is Damian Lillard. While Lillard may have a flair for the spectacular, he also often puts up video game numbers. And who else would have an affinity for video game numbers? MJ, of course.

NBA players who have ended a playoff series with a buzzer beater more than once. •Michael Jordan

•Damian Lillard That’s the entire list. pic.twitter.com/NEnP1paNqZ — Statline – Basketball & NBA News (@statline_) October 16, 2020

Damian Lillard is set to earn $60 million in a year, who else has made that much money in a single year? Michael Jordan did!

Okay, so that isn’t exactly true. MJ never made more than $33 million in a year, however, if you adjust it for inflation, that amount would approximate roughly $60.35 million!

Damian Lillard’s newest extension guarantees him the same amount of money at the end of the 2027 season. Talk about a payout.

$61 million a year for Damian Lillard is Jordanesque. Michael Jordan made $37,140,000 during the 97/98 season. $33,140,000 in 1997 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $60,353,205.23 today, an increase of $27,213,205.23 over 25 years. https://t.co/Jzio4UsJQ1 — Heat Hoop Bubble🏀 (@HeatHoopBubble) July 9, 2022

He is also the only one apart from MJ to have 55 points and 2 blocks in a playoff game. Lillard’s numbers are the sole reason why the Blazers have put their faith in him.

Players with 55+ Points and 2+ Blocks in a Playoff Game: — Damian Lillard

— Michael Jordan End of list… pic.twitter.com/0wlkMCeNS4 — Basketball Muse (@Basketball_Muse) July 7, 2022

Damian has been out for most of last season and with the new season bringing new changes, expect him to light up the league.

