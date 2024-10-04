Damian Lillard Dispels Rumors Of ‘Non-Communicative Summer’ With Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first season together was a disappointment. The Bucks, touted to be among the title favorites after acquiring the guard, struggled in the regular season and fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs against the Pacers. They had busy summers and did not find the time to train together. However, they remained in constant touch, discussing their goals for the upcoming campaign.

In an interview with SLAM Magazine, Lillard explained that Antetokounmpo’s Olympic campaign with Greece and his wedding ceremony and subsequent honeymoon prevented them from working out together in the offseason. However, this didn’t stop the duo from improving their synergy as teammates. The veteran guard revealed,

“We’ve definitely been in touch with each other and I think we both know we need each other, and I think he’s excited coming into the season just like I am. We became a lot closer as the season went on, and you know we started to learn each other a lot better as the season went on. Having a full off-season of being connected to each other… We’re both excited to do what we do.”

On paper, the duo should be the perfect tandem, with Lillard as the floor-stretching guard and Antetokounmpo as the rim-attacking center. While they couldn’t figure out how to play complimentary basketball in their first season together, there’s hope they’ll crack the formula in the upcoming season.

“Freak Time” in the pick-and-roll would be unstoppable

A pick-and-roll is one of the most lethal weapons in any team’s arsenal. In theory, an Antetokounmpo and Lillard pick-and-roll with their respective skill sets should be unguardable. Teams would have to either stop the guard, leaving the center free in the paint; or double-team Antetokounmpo, leaving Lillard in a one-on-one situation.

However, the biggest challenge for the Bucks is finding enough opportunities for both players to showcase their abilities. Lillard and Antetokounmpo are ball-dominant players and spent much of last season adapting to playing without the ball in their hands.

Theoretically, one of them would need to get used to playing off-the-ball for the team to prosper, and it might need to be Antetokounmpo. When he’s in the paint, he’s always guaranteed to have at least two defenders on him, leaving Lillard with the time and space beyond the arc, a position in which he thrives.

Additionally, both are great passers, so it wouldn’t be hard for them to find open teammates from the defensive coverage that their skill demands. Head coach Doc Rivers and the Bucks have a huge mountain to climb in the East, with every top team strengthening themselves in the off-season.

For the Bucks to mount a title charge, it’ll be imperative that both their superstars can gel from the tipoff, and stay healthy for 82 games.