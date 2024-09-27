Damian Lillard Doesn’t Feel He Was ‘Favored’ While Getting Traded To The Bucks

After giving a decade of his career to Portland, Damian Lillard finally demanded a trade last summer. Dame even specified his preferred destination, the Miami Heat, where he had a close friend in Bam Adebayo. Of course, Lillard wouldn’t get to enjoy South Beach’s weather or zero state income tax since the Trail Blazers dealt him to Milwaukee instead.

Advertisement

Dame was recently on the ‘Get Got’ podcast with Marshawn Lynch when he expressed his feelings about the complicated departure from Portland. “I’m in a great situation, but when I had my mind thinking I was going, you know, one place and then I ended up going somewhere else, it changed that experience for me,” Lillard commented on his trade.

The Portland Trail Blazers landed Lillard with the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA draft. He would become the fourth unanimous Rookie of the Year winner and put on seven All-Star seasons during his stint in the City of Roses. Dame carried the franchise to eight consecutive playoff appearances, going as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

His professionalism during the roster’s decline made Lillard believe that the franchise would show him the same respect. It’s clear he was surprised by the decision to trade him to the Bucks, as he added, “I thought I had done everything right, I had performed, you know, I was a law-abiding citizen. I only brought good things so I felt like I’ll have some favor in this situation, and I didn’t. Don’t nobody owe me nothing, it went how it went.”

Dame also confessed that he has no regrets, as he finds himself in a situation where he can compete for an NBA championship.

Lillard always believed in his fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

Following his trade to Milwaukee, Lillard joined ESPN’s Malika Andrews for an interview to discuss the changes throughout his career. The guard shared his perspective on how he fit into his new team, speaking highly of the Greek Freak.

“If I had to pick a player, you know, to play with that I think I could complement well in the league, and just one player, I would pick Giannis,” Lillard revealed.

Last season wasn’t the best display of the dynamic duo, but that could have more to do with the extenuating circumstances around Dame’s move, than with his actual fit alongside Antetokounmpo.

Lillard commented on the head coaching change made by the Bucks halfway through the regular season. “You coming in halfway through, so you won’t really get an opportunity to have your own staff…to kind of have the foundation that you probably, typically would.”

Calling it an adjustment, Dame pointed to how the changes might have made the transition a bit trickier. However, with a full season and off-season under their belt now, the Milwaukee Bucks can expect a far better showing than the team put on last season.

With Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., and Delon Wright joining the roster, the team’s spacing is going to be better next season too. On Monday, October 7th, Damian Lillard and the Bucks will kick off their pre-season against the Detroit Pistons.